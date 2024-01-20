What channel is Alabama basketball vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols game

Alabama basketball has started strong in SEC play, but it begins a tough two-game test, starting against Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville.

The Crimson Tide has scored wins over Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Missouri to start SEC play, but faces No. 7 Tennessee on the road before a matchup at home with No. 11 Auburn.

The Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC) and Tigers (15-2, 4-0) are the only two teams still undefeated in SEC play. Tennessee (13-4, 3-1) is among a group of teams with only one loss in conference play.

Here's all information you need to know to watch Alabama's game vs. Tennessee, including time, TV and streaming info.

What channel is Alabama vs. Tennessee today?

Alabama vs. Tennessee will be broadcast on ESPN2. Streaming for the matchup includes the ESPN app and FUBO, which has the option for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Start time: 1 p.m. CT

The Alabama-Tennessee game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be played at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 12-5, 4-0 SEC

Nov. 6: Morehead State (W 105-73)

Nov. 10: Indiana State (W 102-80)

Nov. 14: South Alabama (W 102-46)

Nov. 17: Mercer in Emerald Coast Classic (W 98-67)

Nov. 24: Ohio State in Emerald Coast Classic (L 92-81)

Nov. 25: Oregon in Emerald Coast Classic (W 99-91)

Nov. 28: Clemson (L 85-77)

Dec. 4: Arkansas State (W 89-65)

Dec. 9: Purdue in Hall of Fames Series (L 92-86)

Dec. 16: at Creighton (L 85-82)

Dec. 20: at Arizona (L 87-74)

Dec. 23: Eastern Kentucky (W 111-67)

Dec. 30: Liberty in CM Newton Classic (W 101-56)

Jan. 6: at Vanderbilt (W 78-75)

Jan. 9: South Carolina (W 74-47)

Jan. 13: at Mississippi State (W 82-74)

Jan. 16: Missouri (W 93-75)

Jan. 20: at Tennessee

Jan. 24: Auburn

Jan. 27: LSU

Jan. 31: at Georgia

Feb. 3: Mississippi State

Feb. 7: at Auburn

Feb. 10: at LSU

Feb. 17: Texas A&M

Feb. 21: Florida

Feb. 24: at Kentucky

Feb. 28: at Ole Miss

March 2: Tennessee

March 5: at Florida

March 9: Arkansas

March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

