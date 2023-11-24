What channel is Alabama basketball vs Ohio State on today? Time and TV schedule

No. 17 Alabama basketball will face the Ohio State on Friday in Niceville, Florida, in the Emerald Coast Classic.

This marks just the seventh meeting between the two schools and the first since November 2002, when the Crimson Tide won 52-48. Alabama holds a 3-3 record all-time against the Buckeyes.

The Crimson Tide has started off the season 4-0, scoring in triple digits in three out of those four games. This is also the first non-home game for Alabama this season.

What channel is Alabama basketball vs. Ohio State on today?

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Stream: ESPN+

Friday's game between Alabama and Ohio State will air live exclusively on CBS Sports Network. Fans looking to stream the game can go to the ESPN app or to Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Alabama vs. Ohio State start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Alabama vs. Ohio State is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 24.

Alabama vs. Ohio State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 23

Spread: Alabama (-9)

Over/under: 110

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Friday, Nov. 24 vs Ohio State (Destin, Fla.) Saturday, Nov. 25 vs Oregon/Santa Clara (Destin, Fla.) Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs Clemson Monday, Dec. 4 vs Arkansas St Saturday, Dec. 9 vs Purdue (Toronto, CA) Saturday, Dec. 16 at Creighton

