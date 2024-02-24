What channel is Alabama basketball vs. Kentucky today? Time, TV schedule

Alabama basketball is looking to score a victory over Kentucky on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

The Crimson Tide (19-7, 11-2 SEC) remains atop the SEC standings with five games to go, and the Wildcats are still in the hunt to win the SEC. Kentucky (18-8, 8-5 SEC), however, needs a lot to go right to win the conference in the regular season. Meanwhile, Alabama is in control of its destiny.

The matchup between the No. 13 Crimson Tide and No. 17 Wildcats will feature two of the top 10 offenses in the country, per KenPom. Neither defense is elite, though, so this could turn into a scoring fest in Lexington.

Here's all the information you need to know to watch Alabama's game vs. Kentucky, including time, TV and streaming info.

What channel is Alabama basketball vs. Kentucky today?

Alabama vs. Kentucky will be broadcast on CBS. It can be streamed on FUBO, which has the option for a free trial.

Alabama basketball vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Start time: 3 p.m. CT

The Alabama-Kentucky game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be played at Rupp Arena.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 19-7, 11-2 SEC

Nov. 6: Morehead State (W 105-73)

Nov. 10: Indiana State (W 102-80)

Nov. 14: South Alabama (W 102-46)

Nov. 17: Mercer in Emerald Coast Classic (W 98-67)

Nov. 24: Ohio State in Emerald Coast Classic (L 92-81)

Nov. 25: Oregon in Emerald Coast Classic (W 99-91)

Nov. 28: Clemson (L 85-77)

Dec. 4: Arkansas State (W 89-65)

Dec. 9: Purdue in Hall of Fames Series (L 92-86)

Dec. 16: at Creighton (L 85-82)

Dec. 20: at Arizona (L 87-74)

Dec. 23: Eastern Kentucky (W 111-67)

Dec. 30: Liberty in CM Newton Classic (W 101-56)

Jan. 6: at Vanderbilt (W 78-75)

Jan. 9: South Carolina (W 74-47)

Jan. 13: at Mississippi State (W 82-74)

Jan. 16: Missouri (W 93-75)

Jan. 20: at Tennessee (L 91-71)

Jan. 24: Auburn (W 79-75)

Jan. 27: LSU (W 109-88)

Jan. 31: at Georgia (W 85-76)

Feb. 3: Mississippi State (W 99-67)

Feb. 7: at Auburn (L 99-81)

Feb. 10: at LSU (W 109-92)

Feb. 17: Texas A&M (W 100-75)

Feb. 21: Florida (W 98-93)

Feb. 24: at Kentucky

Feb. 28: at Ole Miss

March 2: Tennessee

March 5: at Florida

March 9: Arkansas

March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

