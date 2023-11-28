What channel is Alabama basketball vs Clemson on? Time and TV schedule for Tuesday's game

No. 23 Alabama basketball returns to Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 28, to face the Clemson Tigers in the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge.

This marks the 12th all-time meeting between the two schools and the first since December 2020, when the Crimson Tide lost 64-56. Alabama holds a 4-7 record all time against the Tigers and have lost both of the last two meetings to them.

The Crimson Tide are 5-1 this season, losing its first game of the season to Ohio State on Nov. 24, after starting the season 4-0.

TIDE DEFEATS OREGON: Alabama basketball shakes off slow start, rebounds to beat Oregon

TIDE SUFFER FIRST LOSS: Alabama basketball takes first loss of season, falls to Ohio State in Emerald Coast Classic

What channel is Alabama basketball vs. Clemson on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Friday's game between Alabama and Clemson will air live exclusively on ESPN. Fans looking to stream the game can go to the ESPN app or to Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Alabama vs. Ohio State start time

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Alabama vs. Clemson is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

For Alabama's full 2023-24 men's basketball schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, Nov. 24 vs Ohio State (Destin, Fla.) - L Saturday, Nov. 25 vs Oregon/Santa Clara (Destin, Fla.) - W Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs Clemson Monday, Dec. 4 vs Arkansas St Saturday, Dec. 9 vs Purdue (Toronto, CA) Saturday, Dec. 16 at Creighton

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Time and TV schedule for Tuesday night's game between Alabama basketball and Clemson.