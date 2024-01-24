What channel is Alabama basketball vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for rivalry game

Alabama basketball is fresh off a tough road loss to Tennessee, and now the Crimson Tide will look to get back on track with another challenging matchup as Auburn comes to town.

The Tigers (16-2, 5-0 SEC) haven't lost since early December, with only two losses on their schedule. Meanwhile, Alabama (12-6, 4-1) doesn't lose much at home. It hasn't lost a home SEC game since 2022. But the Crimson Tide showed some flaws against the Vols that will have to be fixed if Alabama wants to beat the Tigers.

Auburn is a top-10 team in offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom. The Tigers could end up being the best team Alabama faces in SEC play, right up there with Tennessee and Kentucky. If the Crimson Tide can pull off the victory, it will be a strong resume addition ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Here's all information you need to know to watch Alabama's game vs. Auburn, including time, TV and streaming info.

What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn today?

Alabama vs. Auburn will be broadcast on ESPN. Streaming for the matchup includes the ESPN app and FUBO, which has the option for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Auburn start time

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Alabama-Auburn game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be played at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 12-6, 4-1 SEC

Nov. 6: Morehead State (W 105-73)

Nov. 10: Indiana State (W 102-80)

Nov. 14: South Alabama (W 102-46)

Nov. 17: Mercer in Emerald Coast Classic (W 98-67)

Nov. 24: Ohio State in Emerald Coast Classic (L 92-81)

Nov. 25: Oregon in Emerald Coast Classic (W 99-91)

Nov. 28: Clemson (L 85-77)

Dec. 4: Arkansas State (W 89-65)

Dec. 9: Purdue in Hall of Fames Series (L 92-86)

Dec. 16: at Creighton (L 85-82)

Dec. 20: at Arizona (L 87-74)

Dec. 23: Eastern Kentucky (W 111-67)

Dec. 30: Liberty in CM Newton Classic (W 101-56)

Jan. 6: at Vanderbilt (W 78-75)

Jan. 9: South Carolina (W 74-47)

Jan. 13: at Mississippi State (W 82-74)

Jan. 16: Missouri (W 93-75)

Jan. 20: at Tennessee (L 91-71)

Jan. 24: Auburn

Jan. 27: LSU

Jan. 31: at Georgia

Feb. 3: Mississippi State

Feb. 7: at Auburn

Feb. 10: at LSU

Feb. 17: Texas A&M

Feb. 21: Florida

Feb. 24: at Kentucky

Feb. 28: at Ole Miss

March 2: Tennessee

March 5: at Florida

March 9: Arkansas

March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

