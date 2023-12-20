What channel is Alabama basketball vs. Arizona on today? Time, TV schedule for Crimson Tide game

For the third straight game, Alabama basketball is playing a ranked opponent.

The Crimson Tide (6-4) has dropped games to No. 1 Purdue and No. 14 Creighton by a combined nine points. Now Alabama will take on No. 4 Arizona at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, hoping to topple a top-five team.

Mark Sears has been excellent in each of the past two games. He scored 35 against the Boilermakers and 19 against the Bluejays. Alabama, however, has come up just short in those games. The Wildcats (8-1) have struggled defensively so far this year, highlighted by a 92-84 loss to a Purdue team that beat Alabama 92-86.

WATCH: Alabama vs. Arizona free with Fubo (free trial)

Alabama vs. Arizona will be a game between two of the top three scoring offenses this season: Arizona is averaging 92.9 points per game whereas Alabama is just behind at 92.1. The only team scoring more is James Madison.

Here's how to watch the Crimson Tide take on the Wildcats in Phoenix on Wednesday, including time, TV and streaming information:

What channel is Alabama vs. Arizona on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Alabama-Arizona will air live on ESPN, with streaming options available on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscriber.

Alabama vs. Arizona start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Time: 10 p.m. CT

Alabama vs. Arizona is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. CT on Saturday from the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the December portion of the Alabama men's basketball schedule for 2023-24:

Date Opponent Monday, Dec. 4 Alabama 89, Arkansas State 65 Saturday, Dec. 9 No. 1 Purdue 92, Alabama 86 Saturday, Dec. 16 No. 14 Creighton 85, Alabama 82 Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. No. 4 Arizona (Phoenix) Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Eastern Kentucky Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Liberty

For Alabama men's basketball's full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Arizona basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the December portion of the Arizona men's basketball schedule for 2023-24:

Date Opponent Saturday, Dec. 2 Arizona 82, Colgate 55 Saturday, Dec. 9 Arizona 98, No. 23 Wisconsin 73 Saturday, Dec, 16 No. 4 Purdue 92, Arizona 84 Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. Alabama (Phoenix) Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. No. 14 Florida Atlantic Friday, Dec. 29 at California Sunday, Dec. 31 at Stanford

For the remainder of Arizona's 2023-24 men's basketball schedule, click here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama-Arizona basketball channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info