What channel is the 2024 SEC football schedule release on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

The SEC made headlines in July 2021 and set off a new wave of conference realignment when it invited Texas and Oklahoma.

With the Longhorns and Sooners set to join the league in July 2024, the SEC has had to make scheduling adjustments after existing as a 14-team conference since 2012 with two seven-team divisions.

Starting with the 2024 season, and now with 16 schools, the league will abandon its division format for football, with the top two teams qualifying for the conference championship game.

The SEC will unveil its 2024 football schedule on national television at 6 p.m. Wednesday, offering a first glimpse at which top programs will be facing off, and who will be taking on Texas and Oklahoma.

The SEC is not yet committing to a long-term scheduling model. In 2024, teams will play an eight-game conference schedule, along with one opponent from what are currently termed Power Five conferences or a major independent (Notre Dame).

For the past several years, the addition of Texas and Oklahoma has been an abstract idea, with fans not knowing how it will affect their favorite squad’s schedule.

This week, that will be changing.

Here's everything you need to know about the schedule release, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is the 2024 SEC schedule release today?

TV channel : ESPN, SEC Network

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The 2024 SEC football schedule release will air on ESPN and the SEC Network. Host Laura Rutledge will be joined by analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Tim Tebow, with Paul Finebaum and various guests joining the program for additional perspective.

Streaming options for the event include the ESPN app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

2024 SEC schedule release start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The program, during which the 2024 SEC football schedule will be released, is set to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2024 SEC football schedule release: Channel, time, TV, streaming info