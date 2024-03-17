What channel is 2024 NIT selection show on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness bracket reveal

The 2024 NIT bracket and first round schedule will be set on Sunday.

Despite a rash of middling teams declining NIT invitations ahead of time, it should be a very strong field featuring some of the teams who do not make the 2024 NCAA Tournament in a year of strong bubble teams.

There are some new rules regarding the NIT's selection process. No longer does a regular season champion from a conference get an automatic bid into the tournament. Instead, the top two non-NCAA Tournament teams in the NET rankings from each of the so-called Power Six conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) get an automatic bid into the NIT.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NIT selection show bracket reveal, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is the 2024 NIT selection show today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

The 2024 NIT selection show will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Streaming options for the bracket reveal include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

2024 NIT selection show start time

Date: Sunday, March 17

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT

