What channel is the 2024 Belmont Stakes on today? How to watch, where to stream, TV schedule

Unable to make the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course tonight?

No worries. The race is televised and can even be streamed on some platforms.

Here's what you need to know on how to watch, post time and horses in the field:

Belmont Stakes 2024 betting guide: Who will win 2024 Belmont Stakes? Guide to horses, race history, odds, predictions

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Catch all the horse racing action from Saratoga through multiple viewing platforms including Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Fubo, NYRA.com, Racetrack Televsion Network and YouTube TV.

What channel is 2024 Belmont Stakes on?

The Belmont Stakes will be broadcast on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.

How to livestream the 2024 Belmont Stakes

NYRA Bets customers with an active account can stream the Belmont Stakes for free at www.nyra.com/belmont. Race fans can also register for a Racetrack Televsion Network account. The Belmont Stakes can also be streamed through Fubo and YouTube TV.

When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The 156th Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.

What is the start time 2024 Belmont Stakes? When is post time?

The Belmont Stakes post time is 6:41 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8.

When does 2024 Belmont Stakes live TV coverage start?

Live coverage of the Belmont Stakes kicks off on Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, June 8.

What is the 2024 Belmont Stakes TV schedule?

When is 2024 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga: Everything to know about the race

2024 Belmont Stakes odds: post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

Who won the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

Arcangelo won the 2023 Belmont Stakes last year.

Triple Crown winners: How many horses have won the Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 3, 2025.

When is the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 17, 2025.

When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes race at Saratoga: Time, channel, TV schedule