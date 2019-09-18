Changing times: OBJ partners with Swedish watch maker

TOM WITHERS (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
  • Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham (13) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is introduced as he runs out on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. says former Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams instructed his players to "take me out" of a preseason game in 2017. The Pro Bowl wide receiver sustained an ankle injury when Cleveland's Briean Boddy-Calhoun cut his legs out while he was with the New York Giants. Beckham said current Cleveland players told him that Williams instructed them to "take me out of the game, and it's preseason." (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Football fashion plate Odell Beckham Jr. has switched watches.

The Browns polarizing wide receiver has partnered with Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington, which introduced him Wednesday as ''one of our new icons.''

Beckham caused a minor uproar last week by wearing a nearly $200,000 Richard Mille watch during Cleveland's home opener. The NFL told Beckham not to wear it again because it violated a policy on ''hard objects.''

Beckham did not wear a watch in his return to New York on Monday night against the Jets. He did sport one in warmups and scored on an 89-yard play in the Browns' 23-3 win.

Following the game, Beckham wore a Richard Mille watch but referenced Daniel Wellington watches by saying they might be ''a little classier, not as flashy as this one.''

Beckham did break one rule in Monday's game as officials pulled him from the field for an illegal helmet visor.

