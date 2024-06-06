'The changing room was silent' - Bamford on Wembley aftermath

[BBC]

Patrick Bamford says it was "horrible" to be ruled out of Leeds' Championship play-off final defeat by Southampton at Wembley with a knee injury.

He said on the latest episode of My Mate's A Footballer on BBC Sounds: "It was horrible. You are sat there like a fan. You are nervous. You are hoping and jumping up at every chance thinking something is going to happen.

"I still felt, especially going into the game, that we were going to win. It just wasn't our turn.

"Afterwards, I think a lot of the boys just wanted to get off the pitch as soon as possible, after we had clapped the fans. I spoke to Coops [Liam Cooper] and the manager to say that we had to stay and congratulate Southampton.

"They had won and it was the right thing to do, so they were in agreement. You can lose a game, but it is worse if you lose and you are a bad sport. It was hard but I think the lads went about it the right way.

"The changing room, when we went in, was silent. The manager spoke a little bit - he is an experienced guy so he knew that it didn't matter what he said then, because no one wanted to hear anything.

"The one thing we did do - which was quite nice - was we all went back to Leeds and went up to the rooftop bar in the hotel with our families. It wasn't a celebration, obviously, it was just to see off the season together.

"It showed that we were together as a group. It was nice, but it was a strange atmosphere for the first couple of hours."

