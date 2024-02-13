Are changes to NCAA Tourney, CFP coming soon?

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger explains how the recent venture between the SEC and Big Ten creates a ripple affect across both the ACC and Big 12 and the future of college athletics’ marquee events.

ROSS DELLENGER: This is Ross Dellenger with Yahoo Sports talking here about the world of college athletics in our big story that dropped today about the future of college sports-- an athlete compensation model, the NCAA Tournament, and the College Football Playoff. The commissioners of the ACC and in the Big 12, along with some others, went into detail about changes coming to college sports as two marquee events, the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and the College Football Playoff, and how those two events could be changed in the wake of the SEC Big Ten joint venture.

The NCAA Tournament could very well expand, adding at-large bids. It's in serious discussion. It's been a topic for the last year or so bantered about, but it has entered into another stage. And the College Football Playoff revenue distribution model is in for modifications. And both of these changes are being led by the major conferences, whether it's the Big Ten and SEC or all of them-- Big Ten, SEC, ACC, and Big 12.

They're pushing the NCAA for changes for the NCAA Tournament, and the Big Ten and SEC are pushing all the other leagues for changes to the College Football Playoff. And then there's a third part of this story too, and that's a new athlete compensation model that the NCAA has been working on and that the SEC and Big Ten is working on separately themselves-- and how this model could change the future of college athletics.

