Changes hit PFL’s Utah debut: Salt Lake City gets ‘El Dirte’ Sanchez

The lineup for the PFL’s event a month from now in Utah has been adjusted and once again is complete.

Former UFC fighter Andrew Sanchez (14-7), who won Season 23 of “The Ultimate Fighter” against Khalil Rountree, will step in to give Karl Albrektsson (14-5) his third opponent of the card. First, Ibragim Chuzhigaev pulled out, and now “El Dirte” Sanchez is in for Laurynas Urbonavicius.

The PFL makes it’s debut in Salt Lake City on June 21 at Huntsman Center. The card is headlined by a lightweight showdown between Clay Collard and Mads Burnell. Along with lightweights, light heavyweights are on tap trying to get to the 2024 postseason.

Sanchez went 5-5 over more than five years in the UFC, and along with the “TUF” title, had a Performance of the Night bonus for his only finish in the promotion, a knockout of Wellington Turman in August 2020.

After a two-fight skid, Sanchez won a fight under the Eagle FC banner, then stepped in on short notice a year ago for his PFL debut and took a split decision from Taylor Johnson.

With the changes, the PFL Week 5 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Mads Burnell vs. Clay Collard

Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh

Bruno Miranda vs. Patricky Pitbull

Josh Silveira vs. Rob Wilkinson

Simon Biyong vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Alex Polizzi

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 5 p.m. ET)

Brent Primus vs. Solomon Renfro

Tom Breese vs. Sadibou Sy

Elvin Espinoza vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Michael Dufort vs. Adam Piccolotti

Sergio Cossio vs. Anthony Romero

Karl Albrektsson vs. Andrew Sanchez

Julian Ruiz vs. Brayhan Zurcher

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 5.

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at the The Theater at the Virgin Hotel & Casino in…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at the The Theater at the Virgin Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at the The Theater at the Virgin Hotel & Casino in…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at the The Theater at the Virgin Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at the The Theater at the Virgin Hotel & Casino in…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at the The Theater at the Virgin Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at the The Theater at the Virgin Hotel & Casino in…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at the The Theater at the Virgin Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Clay Collard def. Patricky Pitbull 2024 PFL 2

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday,…

2024 PFL 2: Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie