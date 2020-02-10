How changes to Dodgers' trade for Mookie Betts could help, hurt Giants

The original three-team trade that would have sent outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers was very bad for the Giants, at least in the immediate. The revised trade that will send Betts to Los Angeles from Boston is still largely terrible for San Francisco, but the changes from the original could make it either a better or worse trade for the Giants, depending on your perspective.

Originally, the Dodgers would have acquired Betts and pitcher David Price from the Red Sox while sending outfield prospect Alex Verdugo to Boston and pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota was supposed to send pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox as part of the three-team trade, but Boston reportedly had concerns about Graterol's medical reports, which ultimately caused the Red Sox to pull out of the deal.

Several days later, the three sides appear to have figured things out, as the Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins reportedly agreed to two separate trades Sunday that will accomplish much of what the original would have.

The end result: ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Dodgers will receive Betts and Price from the Red Sox in exchange for Verdugo, shortstop prospect Jeter Downs and catcher/infield prospect Connor Wong, citing sources.

BREAKING: The trade that will send Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers has been agreed upon, sources tell ESPN. Outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs are among those who will go to the Boston Red Sox. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2020

Catching prospect Connor Wong is headed to the Boston Red Sox alongside outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs in the trade that will send outfielder Mookie Betts, starter David Price and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. Players have been notified. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2020

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Los Angeles separately will send Maeda and cash to Minnesota in exchange for Graterol, outfield prospect Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, citing a source.

#Dodgers sending $10M with Maeda and receiving #MNTwins' Comp B draft pick in 2020, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2020

Got all that?

So, the Dodgers got the superstar they were after, the Twins added Maeda and the Red Sox ... ducked the luxury tax.

From a Giants' perspective, the Dodgers' forced inclusion of Downs and Wong has to be considered a positive, as their departures will help deplete Los Angeles' robust farm system. However, the acquisitions of Graterol and Raley might balance that out.

In fact, the biggest impact on San Francisco could be regarding a trade that ultimately didn't happen. Originally, the Dodgers agreed to send outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels in a salary dump, but as a result of the adjustments, that additional trade reportedly is off, according to Rosenthal. That would keep Pederson and his 36 home runs from last season in Dodger blue for the time being.

Any way you slice it, Betts going to the Dodgers is a disaster for the Giants. However, given the huge gap currently existing between San Francisco and Los Angeles, that acquisition is unlikely to make a big difference in the immediate. Down the line, though, we might look back on the adjustments to the trades as a blessing in disguise for the Giants -- or for their eternal rivals.

