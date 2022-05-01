Changes coming to Utah to make Donovan Mitchell more comfortable?

Brian Windhorst: ‘My feel is that Jazz are going to do some level of overhaul that does not include Donovan Mitchell in an attempt to to make Donovan more comfortable. And that could work. It could work but it’s going to be difficult.’

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

It’s time for the Utah Jazz to make a major change to their roster, and not just with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Full video from earlier this month with trade ideas, what Jazz fans should expect, and more: https://t.co/Tmu6q3Msrt pic.twitter.com/tQuAHlRkeK – 6:49 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik answered questions for about 25 minutes Friday on Quin Snyder’s future, the viability of a Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert core, another season ended too soon, and what’s coming next. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:30 PM

Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56

Question for #PistonsTwitter:

If you could go back in time, would you still draft Donovan Mitchell if you knew it would make you too good to draft Cade?

Good time to ask because at this point we THINK Cade is gonna be a top-20 player. – 2:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Other teams preparing for Donovan Mitchell to request trade from Jazz this offseason nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/29/rep… – 2:01 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Justin Zanik on Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell: “All the outside narratives is just a bunch of noise. Internally, I see it every day, these guys care about each other.” – 1:28 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Zanik bristled at a question about balancing Donovan Mitchell’s growing influence vs. maintaining “organizational control,” saying, “I don’t appreciate the outside narrative of that being a binary choice.” – 1:26 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Justin Zanik rebuffed the idea of Donovan Mitchell carrying added weight on offseason moves.

“I totally disagree that that is anything — Donovan having influence over the organization.”

Said every player has influence of the organization and that the players drive that. – 1:24 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Asked if he believes Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are good enough centerpieces for a title team, Zanik said that it’s not just about the stars, but also all the pieces around them: “It wasn’t enough this year. It’s our job to go out and make it be enough over time.” – 1:22 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Finals stats from the Mavs-Jazz first-round series:

Jalen Brunson:

27.8 points per game,

4.8 rebounds

4.2 assists (vs. just 0.8 turnovers)

53.2% eFG%

Donovan Mitchell:

25.5 points,

4.3 rebounds

5.7 assists (vs. 2.7 turnovers)

43.6% eFG% – 1:13 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Donovan Mitchell last 3 playoffs 📉

2020 2021 2022

36 ➡️ 32 ➡️ 26 PPG

53 ➡️ 45 ➡️ 40 FG%

52 ➡️ 44 ➡️ 21 3P%

37 ➡️ 49 ➡️ 56 OPP FG%

+5.4 ➡️ +1.9 ➡️ -6.5 +/- pic.twitter.com/Y3NMjlctDY – 1:02 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Donovan Mitchell watch begins for #Knicks after Jazz’s early playoff exit nypost.com/2022/04/29/kni… – 11:30 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

What Donovan Mitchell said about his future with the Jazz following another playoff exit https://t.co/mbujP4b5Vp pic.twitter.com/VHry6MMLZ6 – 11:16 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Utah Jazz Playoffs run since 2017 (since Donovan Mitchell drafted at Jazz).

2017-18: Lost in Conference Semis

2018-19: Lost in 1st Round

2019-20: Lost in 1st Round

2020-21: Lost in Conference Semis

2021-22: Lost in 1st Round

The front office has to take some tough decisions. – 10:12 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Donovan Mitchell on his future: My mindset is to win. Right now, I’m not really looking at that

sportando.basketball/en/donovan-mit… – 9:30 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Was this early exit the end of a pretty successful but disappointing chapter in Jazz history? One thing is for certain: Donovan Mitchell will have a lot of say in what comes next for Utah. ESPN story on the state of the Jazz: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:26 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

A. Who’s the best player you would trade for Donovan Mitchell?

B. Who’s the best player you would trade for Rudy Gobert? – 8:41 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Donovan Mitchell is questioned about potentially asking out of Utah: “Right now, I’m not really thinking about any of that.” pic.twitter.com/mtNZ1c7Ska – 8:34 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Donovan Mitchell said “yeah” when asked if he wanted to be in Utah. Asked about discussion around NBA he could ask for a trade, he said in part: “I’ll think about it in a week and go from there, but right now, I’m not really thinking about any of that.”

His full answer: pic.twitter.com/sIURXszDcC – 2:09 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell pressed again on whether or not he wants to be in Utah.

“My mindset is to win, right now I am not really looking at that.”

Said he’s not thinking about those things right now. Plenty of room for interpretation there.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 1:58 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, when asked to put to rest rumors that might ask out of Utah: “My mindset is to win. Right now, I’m not really looking at that. … I’ll think about it in a week. Right now I’m not thinking about that.” – 1:57 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell on the @Utah Jazz difficult season:

“I’m not going to put the blame anywhere else, we just didn’t do the job.”

#takenote | @kslsports – 1:56 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: external or internal, we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do. We didn’t rise to the level of a championship team. And it starts with me” – 1:55 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell: “There was a lot of stuff going on. We just didn’t rise to the occasion. … I’m not gonna put the blame anywhere else. We didn’t do enough. That starts with me.” – 1:55 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

I asked Donovan Mitchell, Do you want to be in Utah?

“Yes…this hurts Sarah, I’m not gonna lie. But yeah, I do.” – 1:55 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell:

“I love Quin. I love Quin….I think he’s done a phenomenal job leading us.” – 1:54 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell on Quin Snyder:

“I love Quin, he’s a guy that gave me an opportunity when I first got here.”

#takenote | @kslsports – 1:54 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, on what went wrong: “There were times this season when the ball was rolled out that we didn’t show that we wanted to be a team with championship aspirations.” – 1:53 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, asked if he wants to be in Utah: “Yeah. … This hurts, I’m not gonna lie.” – 1:51 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell said he wants to be in Utah.

“We fell short of our goal.”

#takenote | @kslsports – 1:51 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert, when asked if he expects his partnership with Donovan Mitchell to continue: “When I came here 9 years ago, my goal was to win a championship here. Nothing has changed. But a lot of that is out of my control.” – 1:23 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jazz bought Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to Utah in 2019 to help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Both Conley and Bogdanovic rushed 3s in final 2 minutes.

Conley had travel in transition after Gobert forced a Doncic miss

Bogdanovic missed a 3 that would have forced Game 7 – 12:31 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I will be surprised if this is anything other than a Donovan Mitchell stepback triple for the win. – 12:24 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Donovan Mitchell pulled a LeBron-to-Gilbert Arenas at the FT line 🫣 – 12:24 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jason Kidd iced Donovan Mitchell between FTs – 12:18 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jason Kidd did not lose it. He used it.

Strong UIOLI too to ice/split the Donovan Mitchell FTs. – 12:17 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks have set themselves up for another double-digit comeback, trailing 53-41 at halftime. You know Bojan Bogdanovic was going to respond to his 0-for-9 in Game 5. He and Donovan Mitchell combined for 23 first-half points. – 11:05 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell up to 13 points on 6/9 shooting. He’s been much more effective finishing tonight. (5/5 around around the basket). Jazz lead 41-36. – 10:58 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

This is the version of Donovan Mitchell I anticipated throughout this series… without a strong, big Dallas rim protector I thought he’d be able to slice and dice the Mavs like this more. He has 13, 6-9 shooting. – 10:57 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell has been significantly more dialed in on defense and looks like he’s feeling it. But it’s the playoffs. As Hassan Whiteside said, “You can sleep tomorrow.” – 10:55 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Finney-Smith complaining to the official during the last possession about Donovan Mitchell.

Jazz probably see that as a win no matter what the circumstances. At least someone is annoyed. – 10:19 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said no restrictions for Donovan Mitchell tonight after early exit from Game 5 with hamstring/quad issues: “He’s ready to go.” – 8:27 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Quin Snyder says no restriction, minutes or otherwise, on Donovan Mitchell in Game 6 despite his Game 5 injury. – 8:27 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Let’s go! – 7:29 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

During the regular season Donovan Mitchell averaged 10.1 potential assists.

During the post season he is averaging 10.4 potential assists – 6:14 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

As expected, Donovan Mitchell has officially been upgraded to available to play in tonight’s Game 6 – 2:40 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell is officially available for the @Utah Jazz tonight in Game 6.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 2:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Donovan Mitchell has been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 6. – 2:39 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell is officially available tonight for the Utah Jazz in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks – 2:39 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell is officially available to play tonight. – 2:39 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell is officially AVAILABLE for tonight’s Game 6 vs. Dallas. – 2:39 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.

See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:

A) Shoot

B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert

C) Pass to a shooter

D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj – 10:00 AM

Tim MacMahon on Utah Jazz: ‘It feels like there’s going to be drastic change… You know, there’s been so much talk all year long. And like I told Donovan, when I asked him the question, straight up, I said, you can say it’s the media, but this is the talk around the league. It’s not being pulled out of thin air that Donovan Mitchell is going to ask out of his contract. So I just said, you know, would you like to address that?’ -via Apple Podcasts / May 1, 2022

Miami has been mentioned by league sources as a smart landing spot for Donovan Mitchell with Wade’s strong connections to his beloved Heat. -via New York Post / April 29, 2022

Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik said Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were foundational pieces. “Anytime that we can add to that, complement that, strengthen that, because this game is a team, this competition is a team game, and they’ve been huge contributors for us.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / April 29, 2022