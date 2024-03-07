Changes coming to recruiting in college football that Dabo Swinney should love

The landscape of college football has changed drastically since Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took over the program, with much of this change coming of late.

With the addition of NIL, the changes in the transfer portal, and more, college football now more than ever has felt like the wild west. Change after change, without as much thought into the process as you’d expect. Each change has different effects, and those effects vary from good to bad.

This upcoming change made to recruiting should be beneficial for most, and it is a change that Dabo Swinney should love. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) voted Wednesday to move up the early signing period to early December. This is before the transfer window opens… a massive movement in recruiting.

Swinney has been adamant about changes needing to be made as these situations can drastically effect the players still in high school and this should solve exactly those issues.

The Commissioners did vote today to move up the winter Signing Day, per ESPN source. That day will now come in early December before portal opens. https://t.co/7P17K6hdWe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire