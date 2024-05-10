Changes coming to Pennsylvania goose hunting season

(WHTM) – Hunters will have less time to hunt a type of game bird later this year.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the 2024-25 migratory game bird seasons Friday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Morning Weather

The seasons are selected by the states, within federal frameworks.

The most notable change, Game Commission Waterfowl Biologist Amanda Hoyt said, is to the season for Canadian geese.

The season has decreased from 45 days to 30 days, but the daily bag limit is still three.

“With the population recently falling just below the threshold for a ‘liberal’ season, the harvest strategy mandates a shorter hunting season for this population,” Hoyt said.

There are also minor changes to seasons for duck zones in the northwestern portion of the state.

Hunters are also encouraged to report any banded birds — ducks, geese, doves, or woodcock — that they harvest. That should be done via www.reportband.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.