Changes coming to OTAs for Colts and rest of NFL?

The structure of the NFL offseason could endure some fairly significant changes that could be implemented by as soon as 2025.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA is considering changes that would eliminate voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in the spring in favor of a longer ramp-up period during training camp, with players reporting in mid-June or early July.

As of now. OTAs – which are voluntary – begin around mid-April and run through mid-June. Mixed into that OTA period is rookie minicamp following the draft and mandatory minicamp, which caps off the offseason program.

Teams then break for roughly six weeks before reconvening in late July to begin training camp and, eventually, the preseason.

Pelissero adds that the NFLPA has gotten feedback from players on the new schedule with the “majority” of them supporting the potential changes.

With offseason workout rules being collectively bargained, the NFL would also have to agree to these changes.

Under the new format, players would have a longer time off between when the season ends and when they are expected to be back at the facility. Virtual classroom work would still be allowed in the spring but practices wouldn’t be held.

“Restructuring the NFL’s offseason could help break up the calendar,” said NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, “giving players a deeper layoff following a grinding season and a longer ramp-up period before the start of the season, which could prove helpful to avoid soft-tissue injuries that plague some players during training camps under the current structure.”

Daniel Jeremiah gave his thoughts on the possible change, mentioning that as is, the break that teams and players get from mid-June to late July aligns well with the end of the school year, allowing for family time. With this new structure, players, coaches, and personnel departments would be on break while school is still in session.

Nothing has officially been decided at this time, but if the NFL does want to implement these changes as soon as next offseason, I would guess that if change is going to happen, it’ll take place sooner rather than later.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire