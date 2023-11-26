Changes are coming with Gators among 3 things learned during FSU flop

GAINESVILLE — Florida football’s 24-15 flop against unbeaten Florida State followed a familiar, tired script.

Coach Billy Napier’s squad staked a 12-0 lead as a sellout crowd at the Swamp rattled backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker. But the Gators (5-7) stumbled down the stretch as penalties, offensive ineptitude and special teams miscues sent UF to its fourth straight loss when leading during the second half to end 2023 on a five-game skid.

“We didn’t have the season we wanted to have,” linebacker Teradja Mitchell said. “When it was needed, we didn’t execute.”

Here are three things learned:

Changes are coming

UF has now posted three straight losing seasons for the first time since 1945-47, while Napier’s 11-14 start is the worst by a Florida coach after 25 games since Charley Pell was 9-15-1 in 1979-81.

Something has to give. Things clearly are not working.

Napier’s job appears to be safe just two years into a 7-year, $51.8 million contract with a buyout of close to $32 million. But the 44-year-old coach has some weighty decisions ahead involving assistant coaches and army of support staff.

“You’ve got to remain as objective as possible,” he said. “We work together as a team each day, and we do have good morale, chemistry, camaraderie. Bottom line, we have to produce.”

Napier and his staff have not by virtually every measure, other than the recruiting trail.

The 2024 class ranks No. 5 nationally, per 247Sports, but three players de-committed earlier this month. National Signing Day is not until Dec. 20, allowing time for others to potentially change their minds.

In the interim, Napier will have to decide whether he will remain the play caller, keep two assistants coaching the offensive line, put a full-time assistant coach in charge of special teams and evaluate the strength program after seeing the Gators shoved around all season.

Napier regularly pointed to the team’s youth, given a seven first-year players appeared in every game and many more appeared throughout the season. Redshirt freshman Max Brown managed just 81 total yards during his first start in place of Graham Mertz, who broke his collarbone a during a Nov. 18 loss at Missouri.

“It’s important that we all understand that we’ll have a good nucleus of players coming back that have significant experience next year,” he said. “Look at the teams across the country that are having success. They have veteran football teams. They have a number of players that have been in the program for a number of years.

“We need to do that. We need to retain players. We need to continue to add quality players.”

The NCAA transfer portal opens Dec. 4, which will lead to player attrition and acquisition. Signing Day is two weeks later.

Yet, Napier and his retooled staff will have to get more out of their players in 2024.

Player development lacked across the board. Florida continued to make key mental errors from Week 1 at Utah through Week 12 against FSU.

A challenging offseason lies ahead, but it beats the alternative for Napier as coaching turnover takes place across the nation.

Florida’s lack of discipline was alarming

Nearly as shocking was Napier’s apparent lack of awareness.

Asked about his team’s litany of mental mistakes, he requested clarification.

“Discipline? What specifically are we referring to?” Napier asked.

This after a game when two players were ejected, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jamari Lyons for spitting on Seminoles’ player and veteran defensive back Jaydon Hill for targeting. Hill’s hit of FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker after a 10-yard game on third-and-14 drew a 15-yard penalty to extend a drive to give the Noles a 24-15 lead.

UF entered the final 15 minutes leading 15-14, but committed 50 yards in penalties and had minus-15 yards of offense as FSU pulled away. The Gators ended with a season-high 90 penalty yards.

UF averaged 7.3 penalties for 56 yards in losses and 5.6 flags for 40.6 yards in wins.

“There’s no excuse for those,” he said.

Some instances have been worse and most costly than others. To run a clean operation does not require Xs and Os acumen, but does come down to coaching fundamentals.

Upon his arrival, Napier prided himself on attention to detail and his team not beating itself. Yet he continued to field one unable to get out of its own way at the most critical times.

Fans deserve better

A announced crowd of 90,341 on Senior Night turned in a better performance than the players on the field.

Florida rode the energy as Rodemaker and FSU’s offense were out of sorts, culminating with a safety for a 12-0 lead. But Gators were outscored 24-3 from there, managed just 48 yards in the second half and ended with arguably the sloppiest 15 minutes of a failed season.

To attend a game in the Swamp, fans invest time and money, often deal with long lines, inconvenience and discomfort, including rainy, chilly conditions Saturday night. UF sold out five games in 2023 and had average crowds of 89,587 — the largest since 2015.

Napier’s team did respond with an upset of Tennessee, but lost to an Arkansas squad without an SEC win and to rival FSU in dispiriting fashion.

“Our fans were fantastic,” Napier said. “We’re thankful for them showing up tonight doing their part.”

It’s time for Napier and Co. to do theirs.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com