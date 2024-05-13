Here are all of the changes the Charlotte Hornets have made under new ownership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — With the hiring of a new president of business operations Monday, the Charlotte Hornets made yet another hire amid a year of wholesale changes under its new ownership group.

Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall officially become the Hornets’ majority owners last August, taking over the franchise after a 13-year run under basketball legend Michael Jordan. In addition to Jordan’s departure, several key positions have seen new faces arrive for a team looking to return to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Though the 2023-24 season was the last with Steve Clifford as head coach, he will remain with the organization in an advisory role.

Here are the front-office and coaching positions that have changed under the new regime:

Majority Owners/Chairmen

Old: Michael Jordan (2010-2023)

New: Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall

VP of Basketball Operations

Old: Mitch Kupchak (2018-2024)

New: Jeff Peterson

President of Business Operations

Old: Fred Whitfield (2006-2023)

New: Shelly Cayette-Weston

Head Coach

Old: Steve Clifford (2022-24; 2013-18)

New: Charles Lee

The Hornets finished yet another injury-riddled season with a 21-61 record, missing the playoffs for the eighth straight year. Following Sunday’s lottery, the team will have the sixth pick in next month’s NBA Draft, as they look to build around a young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams.

Forward Miles Bridges is again a free agent as he comes off a one-year contract signed amid legal troubles. He ended the season as the leading scorer for those on the active roster at 21 points per game.

