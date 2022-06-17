What changes do the Boston Celtics need to make in the 2022 offseason?

“In the future, I’m sure the Boston Celtics — who had been there in the Eastern Conference finals multiple times, but never in the Finals, this is the first time — next time around, it will be different,” observed ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson in conversation with Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on what comes next for the 2022 runners-up.

The three co-hosts of the “Keyshawn, J-Will, and Max” show put their heads together to try and determine what will be next for the Celtics as they regroup for the coming 2022-23 campaign this fall and hopefully another run at Banner 18.

Does it make sense to look for a so-called pure point guard? Do they just need to learn from their mistakes? Check out the video embedded below to hear what this trio thinks might need to change should the Celtics want to break through the last barrier left to this iteration of the team.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

