Changes aplenty: Wiggins, new players jump in as Brockton football awaits 2023 season

BROCKTON – At the Brockton High football team's first practice of the 2023 season, it was clear that offseason changes were made.

First-year coach Jermaine Wiggins -- not longtime coach Peter Colombo -- was roaming the field, a wave of new names and faces put their best first impressions in competitions for starting spots and, most notably, Pitt-bound receiver Cam Monteiro lining up outside the numbers, not awaiting the snap under center.

“We’re throwing the ball a whole lot more," Monteiro said with a smile when asked to name the most glaring change. "Last year, our quarterback went down. We had me and K.O. (Osinubi) in the backfield, just running wildcat all year. The biggest change is me going back to receiver and us slinging the ball. We’ve got two new great quarterbacks who can get the ball to us.”

At the moment, the current quarterback situation is down to four names, according to Wiggins: junior Jayden Wooten, freshman Jayden Campbell, Marcio Semedo and Chris Maraglia. That's not the only position group to sort out ahead of the season-opener against Barnstable on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

New Brockton Boxer football coach Jermaine Wiggins at his first practice on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

“We graduated a huge senior class. Everyone is coming up from JV, a whole bunch of new guys," Monteiro said. "(Wiggins) is letting them know, like, he’s watching every play and evaluating. Every spot is open, up for grabs. That’s what (the slogan 'Nothing goes unnoticed') means on the back of the shirts.”

“The thing I love about (this team), there’s talent everywhere. When you have that much talent, competition is great because all it does is elevate that talent and makes everybody better,” Wiggins said. “Now, it’s about getting them to buy into the system and we’ll go from there.”

WELCOME TO THE FIRST DAY

For Wiggins, who has been involved in local community events such as the first football camp hosted by NFL player, and Brockton High alum, Aaron Monteiro at Marciano Stadium this summer, the wait to step on the turf as Brockton's new head coach is finally over.

“Now, it's football," Wiggins said. "Now, it’s what everybody has been waiting for. All summer long, we’ve been working out, lifting weights. Now, we can actually come out here and play some football and have some fun.”

Cam Monteiro (R), wide receiver for the Brockton Boxers, works on a line drill with Jaden Lopes during football practice on Friday, August 18, 2023.

How was the first day?

“The biggest thing we were trying to do, we hold everyone accountable for their actions," Wiggins said. "That’s what it says on the back of our shirts: ‘Nothing goes unnoticed.’ That’s what we’re doing Day 1 – making everyone accountable, making everyone work and coming out here and competing.”

“It’s a culture change," Monteiro said. "We’re more together. We started summer workouts early. Everyone showed up, unlike years before (when) 10 kids would show up. Coach is holding kids accountable. It’s just been a big change.”

EXPECTATIONS

Last season, the Boxers finished with their best record (9-2) since losing in the Div. 1 Super Bowl in 2012, but were ousted from postseason contention by Methuen in a thriller that came down to the final play. The team scored an average of 38.2 points per game, topping 50 four times, and surrendered an average of 22.1.

The expectation won't dip this fall.

“We’re setting a standard that’s very high," Wiggins said. "We want to win. We want to win a championship. That’s what we’re trying to do. Those are the expectations we’re setting for ourselves. The first day of practice is when you start working towards that.”

“I’ve been working up since my freshman year. I want a championship," Monteiro responded when asked about his senior season. "I feel like with a new coaching staff and this new group of guys we’ve got, this could be the year we could do it. We could definitely have a deep run. We’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.”

The Brockton Boxers go through agility drills at practice at Armond Columbo field on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Names to know on offense

Cam Monteiro, receiver: Monteiro averaged 118 rushing yards per game as the Boxers' de facto quarterback last fall, finishing with 1,064 total and 15 TDs.

Jayden Wooten, quarterback.

Jayden Campbell, quarterback.

Jordan DePina, tight end

Jayden Lopes Ribiero, wide receiver.

Marvin Jean Baptiste, offensive line.

Kavaughn Vega, center.

The team parted ways with receiver K.O. Osinubi, receiver Michael Victor, receiver Mathew Turco, running back Mauricio Powell, tight end Donovan Munroe, lineman Jamie Chisolm, wide receiver Christensen Paul, lineman Tsunami Rezende and lineman Makhi Boston, who died in a car accident this summer, by way of graduation.

Names to know on defense

Jailen Jackson, defensive tackle.

Ruben Bernard, defensive end.

Ahmad Wiggins, outside linebacker.

Christian Flaherty, middle linebacker.

Lorenzo Santos, outside linebacker.

Nazier Blue-Gomes, cornerback.

The team parted ways with linebacker Rowan Baptiste III, Munroe at defensive end, Boston at defensive tackle, Victor at defensive back and Osinubi at defensive back by way of graduation.

The Brockton Boxers finish up on conditioning drills before going into plays at practice on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Brockton 2023 schedule

Friday, Sept. 8 – vs. Barnstable, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 – vs. Franklin, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 – at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 – vs. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 - at Andover, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 - at Pinkerton (NH), 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 – at New Bedford, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 – vs. Durfee, 12 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 – at Bridgewater-Raynham (Thanksgiving) 10 a.m.

