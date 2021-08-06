Changes announced for thunderstorm warning system

Aug. 6—The terminology used in severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service recently expanded, according to Jeff Schild, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

"For what were referred to as severe thunderstorm warnings are now broken into three categories," he said. "... the warnings are still based on radar-based indications or reports from the public."

Andrew Kirking, Stutsman County emergency manager, said the changes, which became effective Aug. 2, could help get the public to understand the storm warnings and be better prepared.

"I appreciate what they are going for," he said. "... it is always an uphill battle to get the information out there."

The National Weather Service issues watches when weather conditions are right for severe thunderstorms to develop. Thunderstorm warnings are issued when a storm has been detected and are meant to warn people of impending danger from the weather.

By definition, a severe thunderstorm warning is issued if 1-inch hail and/or 58 mph winds are indicated for a storm. The warning indicates the location of the storm and its possible path. That definition will stay the same but two more categories of warnings will be added to provide information on more severe storms: considerable thunderstorm warnings and destructive thunderstorm warnings.

Considerable thunderstorm warnings will be issued if the hail is golf ball-size and/or winds reach 70 mph. Destructive thunderstorm warnings are issued when conditions include baseball-size hail and/or 80 mph winds. These warnings will also include the location of the storm and its projected path.

"Nationwide, around 10% of severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category," Schild said, "but we've had several reach that severity in North Dakota this summer."

Two storms reaching destructive severity in the Jamestown area include a storm on June 8 near Litchville and one on June 11 near Wimbledon, Schild said.

The smartphone alert system through the National Weather Service will only sound alerts for destructive thunderstorms, Schild said.

Stutsman County's Everbridge system, an automated alert system for weather and other warnings, allows the user to specify the level of warnings that will sound the alert, Kirking said.

"We will mirror their language," Kirking said, referring to the county system using the same terminology as the National Weather Service. "It shouldn't matter if you are in Jamestown, North Dakota, or Jamestown, New York, the storm warnings should mean the same thing."

Kirking also said people should not discount the lower levels of severe thunderstorm warnings.

"Storms can change quickly becoming more intense or even dissipating," he said. "Always monitor conditions when severe weather is in the area."