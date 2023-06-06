What has changed for USC football in the past 72 hours? Quite a lot

It’s a story everyone at USC is talking about. It’s also a big development in the larger college football universe. The Trojans landed six commitments in just over 48 hours from Saturday night through Monday night. They landed four recruits on Monday, one of which had not been named at the time this article was published.

You probably know the names by now, but let’s go through them again in case you missed any of them:

offensive lineman Manasse Itete, offensive lineman Hayden Treter, safety Jarvis Boatwright, cornerback Dakoda Fields, and edge rusher Kameryn Fountain, with the sixth recruit yet to be named.

What has this done — what has this meant — for USC’s recruiting rankings and the Trojans’ overall positioning? Let’s explore those questions:

WHERE USC STARTED, WHERE USC IS GOING

#USC was ranked No. 57 in recruiting according to 247Sports going into the weekend. They will be pushing the top 10 with another couple of ✌️announcing commitments. Not something you typically see outside NSD. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 6, 2023

HIGH BATTING AVERAGE

#USC was four-for-four in the first weekend visits last summer. That included the eventual commitment of Tackett Curtis. The #Trojans have had another stellar opening week of June for recruiting with about half of last weekend's 13 visitors committing. https://t.co/xkHft1sl7J — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 6, 2023

BEATING OREGON

Huge pull for #USC landing Dakoda Fields over #Oregon in one of several head-to-head recruiting battles between the two schools. @CoachDee_USC Fighting On for this one. https://t.co/uxw76hinUl — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 5, 2023

MORE IS EXPECTED

USC holds just three verbal commitments in the class of 2024, but @gmartlive believes that number can triple, or even quadruple, by the start of fall camp. It all comes down to the next few weeks of official visits. (VIP)https://t.co/G8H3XcDApJ — USC Trojans Football (@uscfootball) May 31, 2023

IS A TIGHT END COMING?

THE DOTS AFTER THE EMOJI SUGGEST MORE IS ON THE WAY

✌️…. — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 6, 2023

2024 RECRUITING CLASS RANKING AS OF MONDAY NIGHT

Make that No. 19 in the nation https://t.co/5o2PhbJCf3 — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 5, 2023

WHERE WILL THESE RANKINGS BE BY THE END OF THE WEEK?

#USC's 2024 class is now No. 20 in the nation with the addition of OL Manasse Itete. Holds at No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 6 in the Big Ten:https://t.co/c0jFq4bsL2 — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 5, 2023

WHERE WILL THESE RANKINGS BE BY THE END OF THE MONTH?

THE BIG PICTURE FOR JUNE 2023

What's funny is that this past weekend wasn't the BIG BIG official visit weekend. This was just the appetizer. Main course is in two weeks #USC — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 5, 2023

A LITTLE HUMOR TO PUT IT ALL INTO PERSPECTIVE

