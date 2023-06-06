What has changed for USC football in the past 72 hours? Quite a lot

Matt Zemek
·3 min read

It’s a story everyone at USC is talking about. It’s also a big development in the larger college football universe. The Trojans landed six commitments in just over 48 hours from Saturday night through Monday night. They landed four recruits on Monday, one of which had not been named at the time this article was published.

You probably know the names by now, but let’s go through them again in case you missed any of them:

offensive lineman Manasse Itete, offensive lineman Hayden Treter, safety Jarvis Boatwright, cornerback Dakoda Fields, and edge rusher Kameryn Fountain, with the sixth recruit yet to be named.

What has this done — what has this meant — for USC’s recruiting rankings and the Trojans’ overall positioning? Let’s explore those questions:

WHERE USC STARTED, WHERE USC IS GOING

HIGH BATTING AVERAGE

BEATING OREGON

MORE IS EXPECTED

IS A TIGHT END COMING?

THE DOTS AFTER THE EMOJI SUGGEST MORE IS ON THE WAY

2024 RECRUITING CLASS RANKING AS OF MONDAY NIGHT

WHERE WILL THESE RANKINGS BE BY THE END OF THE WEEK?

WHERE WILL THESE RANKINGS BE BY THE END OF THE MONTH?

THE BIG PICTURE FOR JUNE 2023

A LITTLE HUMOR TO PUT IT ALL INTO PERSPECTIVE

