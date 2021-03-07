Changed the Game: Katie Hnida paved the way for Sarah Fuller

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Bromberg
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Hnida stretches before practice with New Mexico.
Katie Hnida was the first woman to score a point at the top level of college football. (AP Photo/Jake Schoellkopf)

"Changed the Game" is a Yahoo Sports series dedicated to the women who are often overlooked, under-appreciated or simply deserve more flowers for their contributions to women's sports history.

WHM
WHM

Katie Hnida helped pave the way for Sarah Fuller over 17 years earlier.

Fuller became the first woman to score in a game between two Power Five conference teams in December when she kicked two extra points for Vanderbilt against Tennessee. Those kicks came a week after Fuller deftly executed a pooch kickoff against Missouri when she became the first woman to play in a game featuring power conference schools.

As Fuller was the first woman to score in an SEC football game, she was the third woman to kick in a football game at the top level of college football. Hnida was the first when she kicked two extra points for New Mexico in 2003. April Goss followed in 2015 when she kicked an extra point for Kent State in the team's win over Delaware State.

Hnida’s college football journey started at Colorado after she kicked for her high school football team as a senior. While in high school she was invited to walk on with the Buffaloes by former coach Rick Neuheisel and played for Gary Barnett.

Hnida didn’t see the field as a freshman but became the first woman to dress for a bowl game when Colorado played in the 1999 Insight Bowl. After missing her sophomore season because of illness and sitting out the 2001 season, Hnida transferred to New Mexico to continue her career. That's where she made history.

After she had an extra point blocked in the 2002 Las Vegas Bowl, Hnida became the first woman to score in an FBS game in her senior season when she kicked two PATs against Texas State on Aug. 30, 2003.

Katie Hnida speaks out about trauma at Colorado

Following her senior season, Hnida spoke out about her time at Colorado. She told Sports Illustrated that she was raped by a teammate while she was watching television at his house. She said that she was only able to escape the sexual assault when her teammate reached for a ringing phone.

Hnida said she was sexually harassed by other teammates too and said that players groped her and made graphic comments toward her. She relived her trauma to SI after multiple public allegations of sexual assaults by Colorado football players over the past decade.

From SI:

Why didn't she go to the police? "I was so scared of what he might do to me," she says. "And I didn't want a huge media mess. I was already carrying around so much inside me, I was numb."

In 2014, Hnida told Bleacher Report that she had told the Boulder, Colorado district attorney about the accusation. But she didn't pursue charges because of the likelihood of a lenient punishment for her alleged attacker.

Barnett quickly showed how prescient Hnida's prediction of the mess was. When he was asked about Hnida's revelation to Sports Illustrated, Barnett chose to denigrate Hnida's abilities as a player instead of facing the seriousness of her allegations.

"It was obvious Katie was not very good," Barnett said over 17 years ago. "She was awful. Katie was not only a girl, she was terrible. OK? There's no other way to say it."

Colorado soon put Barnett on paid leave. A subsequent investigation uncovered an email Barnett sent immediately after she went public with her allegations. In it, Barnett said "how aggressive should I be re; katie ... sexual conquests by her etc."

Barnett resigned after the 2005 season following allegations that he attempted to sway athletic department staffers' sworn testimony regarding NCAA violations.

Katie Hnida paved the way for April Goss, Sarah Fuller

After graduating from New Mexico, Hnida became a motivational speaker detailing her experiences at both Colorado and New Mexico. In February, she penned a guest column for the Albuquerque Journal lauding her time at New Mexico and the support that she received while at the school.

That support was not unlike the support Fuller had at Vanderbilt and the support Goss had at Kent State where she was carried off the field following her kick. While top-level college football will still be a male-dominated sport for the foreseeable future, Hnida showed the world that a woman belongs. And, more importantly, she should be commended for her courage to speak out in an era where it was much harder.

Changed The Game: Female athletes who paved the way.
Changed The Game: Female athletes who paved the way.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft Rankings

    Thor Nystrom and Eric Froton give their position-by-position rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft, complete with detailed breakdowns and comps! (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can 165-pound Tutu Atwell thrive among the big boys?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects for the 2021 NFL draft, featuring Nos. 85-81.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • How slipping gives NBA offenses more control in the pick-and-roll

    There is a moment after every switch is called but before it’s executed that the pick-setter is configured between two defenders but guarded by neither. That’s when they can literally slip underneath the defense and cut to a juicy opening.

  • James Harden can be the greatest version of himself as a No. 2 option

    The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Moves to consider for the second half

    Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Free agency moves and early tight end talk

    Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are back to talk all things football on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Jalen Ramsey believes Deshaun Watson is done with Texans and he would know

    Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share a connection.

  • James Harden greeted with boos, cheers, logs another triple-double in return to Houston

    The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.

  • Schumacher name gives me motivation every day, says Mick

    Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michael's son Mick said on Thursday. The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five with the Italian team, makes his F1 race debut with Haas in Bahrain on March 28. "I'm very happy to carry that surname, and I'm very happy to carry that name back into Formula One, and I'm very proud of it," he told reporters on a video call as Haas unveiled their new Ferrari-powered car.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin calls out ‘unprofessional’ delay after Petra Vlhova wins

    Mikaela Shiffrin called out an "unprofessional" delay after being denied a 70th World Cup victory as Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova won a giant slalom.

  • Bears making a run at Russell Wilson, coaching staff changes and other Seahawks news

    A look at some of the biggest stories about the Arizona Cardinals' NFC West rivals from last week.

  • Shiffrin left fuming over start delay after Vlhova home win

    Mikaela Shiffrin slammed Slovakian race organizers after a women's World Cup giant slalom Sunday, calling them “unprofessional” for making her wait in the start gate before her final run for what she felt was too long. Holding a slim lead from the opening leg, Shiffrin was ready to start when she had to wait for two minutes while course workers replaced a broken gate. Finally allowed to go, the American posted only the 11th-fastest time and dropped to third, 0.37 behind the winner, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

  • If Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, what’s their plan at quarterback?

    As a sense of unease and dysfunction hovers over the relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, a persistent question emerges regarding the aftermath of a potential trade. If Wilson goes, who replaces him at quarterback? The Seahawks don’t keep a highly-competent backup on the roster, surely due in part to the fact that Wilson [more]

  • Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball breaks 60-year old NBA rookie record

    As LaMelo Ball continues setting records in his standout rookie season, his latest accomplishment may be his most impressive yet.

  • Urban Meyer says Jags are having a ‘serious’ conversation about a new team facility

    Urban Meyer has built winning programs all over the country and it's due to providing the best amenities to his players.

  • UFC 259: Petr Yan disqualified, loses bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling on illegal knee

    A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.