🤔 What has changed for the major nations since Euro 2020?

A lot has changed since the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament three years ago.

We're no longer living in a global pandemic and Donald Trump is officially a convicted felon.

But what about for the major nations heading to Germany this summer? Let's find out.

Karim Benzema was leading the line for Les Bleus at Euro 2020 with the then Real Madrid man bagging four goals in four games.

The veteran forward is no longer up for selection though having announced his international retirement in 2022.

Kylian Mbappé has now been tasked with being the chief goal-getter for Didier Deschamps' side.

One of France's other two goalscorers in the last Euros was Paul Pogba, but the Juventus midfielder was given a four-year doping ban and has been replaced in their midfield by Aurelien Tchouaméni.

Elsewhere, young guns like Warren Zaire-Emery, Bradley Barcola and William Saliba have all burst on to the scene.

Germany

The last Euros was something of a disaster for Joachim Löw with the long-serving coach losing to England and getting his marching orders soon after.

Hansi Flick was then brought in but was even worse at the 2022 World Cup and was also shown the door posthaste.

Now it's Julian Nagelsmann who has been tasked with leading Die Mannschaft to glory at home and has called upon a number of new names to do so.

The likes of Aleksandar Pavlović, Robert Andrich and Deniz Undav will all be playing at their first senior tournament.

England

Perhaps the biggest change for this England squad is the prominence of Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham was named in the Euro 2020 squad but at that point had only had four caps and played just 45 minutes across the Three Lions' seven games.

Now though, the Real Madrid man is arguably the first name on the team sheet and is one of England's main goal threats, alongside Phil Foden and Harry Kane.

It has been a long three years if you're an Italy fan.

The Azzurri were champions of Europe at Wembley in 2021 but since then have failed to qualify for yet another World Cup and saw their coach, Roberto Mancini, chuck it all in for the Saudi Arabia job.

New man Luciano Spalletti has his work cut out this year but the former Napoli boss will be able to call upon an impressive batch of young stars.

Federico Gatti, Samuele Ricci and Nicoló Fagioli will all be representing their country for the first time at a tournament with now only four of the starting XI from Wembley remaining.

Luis Enrique was Spain's coach at the last Euros as La Roja got all the way to the semi-finals before losing to Italy on penalties.

But a disastrous World Cup saw Under-21 boss Luis de la Fuente come into the fray and a new cast of squad members.

Álvaro Morata has gone from goalscorer to captain but Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal could be the key man in attack.

Spain also have a squad member that plays his club football in the Saudi Pro League, and that certainly wasn't the case three years ago.

Netherlands are another nation with a new head coach, with Ronald Koeman having replaced Frank de Boer last year.

The Oranje have been consistent underachievers in recent years, having lost to Czech Republic in the previous Euros and failing to qualify for two of the last four tournaments.

There's some exciting new names heading to Germany this time though, with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven only having earned two caps up to this point but already a key part of the defence.

RB Leipzig youngster Xavi Simons has been proclaimed a 'one to watch' for a while now, but this is the summer the 21-year-old could come of age.

Once again, there's another nation with a different coach from Euro 2020 with Belgium having replaced Roberto Martínez with Domenico Tedesco.

Tedesco has made a huge call early on having not picked Thibaut Courtois after the pair fell out in December and have not back-pedalled since.

There's also been the inclusions of Thomas Kaminski, Zeno Dabast, Maxim De Cuyper and Arthur Vermeeren, who have just 10 caps between them and are all playing in their first tournaments.

Roberto Martínez is the new man tasked with trying to win Portugal their second European Championship title.

The former Wigan, Everton and Belgium boss has presided over an incredible qualifying campaign in which the Seleçao won every single one of their 10 games and conceded just twice.

But apart from the coach there's not been huge amount that has changed for Portugal.

Perhaps the biggest revelation since 2021 has been Gonçalo Ramos, who has now scored eight goals in 11 international appearances.