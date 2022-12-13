'You changed my life': Lincoln Riley, others honor late coach Mike Leach

Mike Leach first helped revolutionize college football offenses during his tenure at Texas Tech, planting what became a vast coaching tree and inspiring his peers. (Mike Fuentes / Associated Press)

USC coach Lincoln Riley has long credited Mike Leach for igniting his coaching career.

Riley, who has now coached three quarterbacks to Heisman Trophy wins, struggled to earn any playing time as a reserve Texas Tech quarterback. He knew the offense better than anyone else, but a shoulder injury he sustained his senior year at Muleshoe High limited his effectiveness throwing the ball. Riley was likely to be cut ahead of the 2003 season, so Leach asked the 19-year-old to join his coaching staff as a student assistant.

Riley made the most of the opportunity to soak up essential traits of Leach's Air Raid offense, fast-tracking his ascent as a young college football coaching star.

The USC coach joined many others honoring Leach after the Mississippi State coach died Monday night following complications from a heart condition at the age of 61. Leach is survived by his wife, Sharon, and four children. He was a head coach for 21 years.

Riley posted on Twitter Tuesday morning: "Coach - You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on. - Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others. All of our prayers are with Sharon & the Leach family - Rest In Peace my friend."

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen, who also was part of Leach's staff at Texas Tech early in his career, posted on Twitter:

"Mike Leach was more than an incredible, innovative, impactful, successful, popular football coach. He was all that as a husband to Sharon and a father to Janeen, Kimberly, Cody & Kiersten! Brilliant, thoughtful, kind man who taught me so much in so many different ways. RIP Coach!

Tributes flowed from both inside and outside the college football world.

We mourn the loss of Coach Mike Leach. Our thoughts are with his family and the Mississippi State football community.@KliffKingsbury shared his thoughts on the passing of his college coach. pic.twitter.com/Qb87WvqqFX — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2022

Prayers to the Leach family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 True legend of the game! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 13, 2022

“My Thoughts & Prayers are with the Leach Family! Thank you for your Impact on the game and the Lives you coached! You will be missed, Rest Easy Pirate.“ pic.twitter.com/SkzhIGgTqh — Dak Prescott (@dak) December 13, 2022

Today is a sad day in the world of college football. Mike Leach was an innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes. I always enjoyed facing off with him over the years.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family and friends during this difficult time. 🙏💙🙏 — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 13, 2022

My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Mike Leach, his family, friends, and all the young men he impacted across his storied career in college football. — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 13, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Mike Leach family and the @HailStateFB program. #RIP — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 13, 2022

On behalf of Michigan State football, we send our sincere condolences to the Leach family. — Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) December 13, 2022

Got to have a few beers with Mike Leach one evening several years ago and have wanted to spend more time with him ever since. Such a cool cool dude. RIP coach. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 13, 2022

We are who we are because of you, Coach 🏴‍☠️



We mourn the passing of a true 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃. Words can’t even begin to describe the impact you have left on this world. We loved every minute and every memory you have imprinted into this program. Forever a Coug. #SwingYourSword pic.twitter.com/WhsuFAXo3Y — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 13, 2022

Forever one of the most innovative minds in history.



Our entire department mourns the passing of Coach Leach. pic.twitter.com/wcsXhDMLTK — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) December 13, 2022

Rest in peace, Coach Leach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cSP1ew7Pgw — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 13, 2022

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.