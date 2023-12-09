‘It’s changed me, but it doesn’t define me’: How the Couchsurfing rapist’s victims sought justice

A documentary about Dino Maglio, who used the website Couchsurfing to lure his victims to his home, will be available to watch on Sky Documentaries and NOW

When 20-year-old Kate set off on a solo backpacking trip around Europe in the spring of 2013, the prospect of exploring the continent felt “joyous”. Having spent the “happiest year of my life” at the University of Oxford (on an exchange from Princeton University), travelling around the likes of France, Germany, Austria and Italy could only be the icing on the cake.

She could never have known that, after signing up to the Couchsurfing website – set up a decade earlier, where users open up their front rooms to backpackers for free – that she would find herself at the home of its most notorious predator.

Kate speaks out about her brush with “Leonardo” in Bad Host: the Couchsurfing Predator – a new three-part Sky documentary series. It is the first time that his victims have spoken out together publicly about a case that saw him – real name Dino Maglio – ensnare 230 women at his home under the guise of hosting them over the course of two years.

Kate wasn’t concerned about staying alone at a stranger’s home; female friends who had used the site before vouched for how safe it was. So when she received a message from a policeman in Padua with more than 60 positive reviews on his profile, it seemed a no-brainer.

The man who arrived seemed to match the profile: early thirties, friendly, tanned with tattoos on his upper arms. At the outset of her stay, Maglio offered to drive Kate to Verona on a day trip with his friend, which “reassured” her that everything was above board. But on the journey back, he began telling her how beautiful her eyes were; that he was in love with her.

At home, he gave her a cup of tea, and “immediately, I couldn’t stay awake,” she recalls. When she came to, he was next to her in bed; she stood up and almost fell over. “I felt like I had no control over my body. Everything felt wrong.”

Kate, now 31, recalls that testifying was ‘one of the most terrifying moments’ of her life - Sky/Lightbox

Overcome by inexplicable exhaustion, she went back to sleep, waking the next day to Maglio coming into her room. Her body was still near-paralysed as he removed Kate’s clothes, “and he raped me. And I remember nearly all of it.”

Kate had a singular thought: she had to get out. She travelled to a friend’s house in Lichfield, Staffordshire, who urged her to go to the police, where she provided a full statement and took a rape kit – a procedure carried out by a man, who at no stage asked if she was ready, or told her what was about to happen, in spite of the fact she just been sexually assaulted. The police called Couchsurfing and told them to take Maglio’s profile down.

But Maglio did not stop there, going on to make more profiles under different names in order to lure young women into his home, drug them and, in some cases, sexually assault them. Anna, a Minnesotan student backpacking through Europe in the spring of 2013 while studying in the UK, now believes she was among the first women he would try to manipulate. From the moment they met, “I can’t exactly put words to it, but there was something just in my gut that felt like maybe there was something a bit weird],” she remembers.

Maglio said that he’d made a mistake with the bookings, and that six people – all young women – would in fact be staying in his small apartment. On the night Anna and the friend she was backpacking with were due to leave, Maglio insisted that she try his homemade wine. Unwell, but not wanting to be impolite, she had one glass, before Maglio suggested she take some cough medicine.

The next memory she has is feeling an overwhelming need to sleep, so she laid out her sleeping bag in the hallway, the only space available. Maglio grabbed her hand, urging that she’d be more comfortable in his room, “and at that point, something came up out of nowhere…I remember pulling my hand away”, before passing out on the floor.

Anna, from Minnesota, believes she was among the first women Dino Maglio tried to manipulate - Features Scans

Anna woke up in the same place, but everything else is a fog: getting down the stairs to street level, the taxi, flying to Rome, the next stop on their trip – she recalls nothing. “All of that is just, like, blank.”

Blaming herself for mixing medication with alcohol, she and her friend left a positive review on Maglio’s profile. Anna became increasingly wracked with guilt and confusion over the 10 months that followed, until her friend received a Facebook message from a woman named Maria, whose story shared disturbing similarities. She passed it on to Anna – and when she learned “that it wasn’t just me that this had happened to, I was in disbelief.”

Maria had traced Anna’s friend via the review left on Maglio’s profile, along with 13 others he drugged, assaulted or both. Anna has come to assume that she was among the first; she was not sexually assaulted, or doesn’t remember it.

Perhaps this mind blank is, “in a way,” a means of protection, she wonders. “The things that he did were so horrific and so horrible … having this belief that I fell asleep and didn’t do anything feels better.” Still, hearing the extent of Maglio’s crimes triggered something: “I now have a more guarded view of the world.”

In early 2014, Maria contacted the Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI), hoping that, in the absence of the authorities or Couchsurfing bringing Maglio to justice, they could.

“Everybody was underestimating the risks of this thing,” Giulio Rubino, one of the journalists who investigated the women’s story, says of Couchsurfing in the documentary. Men in Sydney and New York have been charged with raping guests they met through the site. “The more we read [the women’s stories], the more we realised – clearly, these things can happen.”

The case would take its first major turn in 2015, when an Australian mother of two teenagers awoke in Maglio’s apartment at 5am to find that her 16-year-old was not in their bed – but in his, unconscious and unresponsive, without underwear.

She reported the incident to the police, and Maglio’s home was raided that night – a used condom, child pornography and benzodiazepines (heavy sedatives) were recovered. In custody, he denied that the sex had not been consensual, but admitted to drugging the young woman and was placed under house arrest.

When police later visited his home, two new Couchsurfing guests were there – one of whom was found to have drugs in her system. “To continue, to persevere like that, it leaves you stunned, speechless,” Antonio Bonazzi, a Padua police inspector, says in the documentary. “It truly was something shocking.”

Maglio was given the option to have a fast-tracked trial (which would use only evidence already collected, and yield a reduced punishment) – and when his story went public, “that changed everything,” Rubino tells the documentary.

The women’s stories had been released in newspapers around the world by the time Maglio was convicted of rape in April 2015, and sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. Just months later, he was returned to house arrest, where he began setting up fake social media profiles, contacting his accusers pretending to be a journalist interested in their story, and threatening them to retract their claims.

The documentary shows how women tried to report Dino Maglio without any success - Sky/Lightbox

It was around this time that Kate would be added to the Facebook survivors’ group, writing to the other women that “it breaks my heart to think that if my case had been recognised, you would not have shared my experience.”

She had never been contacted about her rape kit by UK police, and at one stage was told to contact the Italian consulate in New York to record an official statement, as British authorities said they could not help.

“A large portion of my story has involved facing a legal system that does not serve us survivors in any capacity,” she says. “It felt very much, for a long time, like I was shouting across the ocean, and no one was listening.”

Her statement never reached the prosecutor’s office in Padua; the rape kit has never been found.

In 2017, Kate hired a lawyer, who found that Maglio had contravened the terms of his house arrest. The momentum, along with IRPI’s investigation, helped pressure the Italian authorities to take Maglio back to trial the following year – where the women would be required to testify.

In the courtroom Maglio, in lieu of remorse, told the judge: “This is a sham they’ve orchestrated. Really, is this a joke, Your Honour? … You can’t turn me into a monster because I’m not one.”

He feigned not to remember Anna; of Kate, he told the court: “I categorically did not touch the girl.” Waiving her right to anonymity, Kate came out from behind the screen to point out her attacker to the judges (there was no jury). “It didn’t feel like a victory,” she reflects. “There was a very real risk the court would not convict him.”

The following summer, six years after Maria first emailed IRPI journalists, Maglio was sentenced to 12 years and eight months for 15 counts of drugging, five counts of aggravated assault, and four charges of abusing his position of power.(This was lowered to nine years and eight months in 2020.)

Maria and Kate had travelled back to Italy to hear the verdict, and were “absolutely ecstatic”; embracing outside the courtroom before going for a celebratory gelato.

Her elation was a far cry from the majority of the last decade, in which “I have been carrying within me a very dark story. I didn’t share that with many people, and so one can imagine how much that impacts one’s mental health.”

Through therapy, “and a tremendous amount of healing,” Kate now feels like an advocate, and not a victim, she says. “It’s changed me forever. However, it doesn’t define me.”

Kate and Anna, both 31, are still in touch online; Anna, who now lives in Berlin, also visited one of Maglio’s Polish victims at her family home. Without the support of the other women, she likely never would have spoken out, she thinks – even though testifying “to this day is still probably one of the most terrifying moments of my life.”

The courtroom also left her with another, less expected emotion: sadness, “as strange as this sounds, for Dino himself”. Not because of the verdict, or the sentence. “But I think I’m still wondering, what actually is going on in this guy’s mind that makes him think [what he’s done is] okay?”

The women have received no updates about his case, nor potential appeals. Last year, Anna says that she found Maglio’s Facebook and TikTok accounts, in which he appeared to be under house arrest again, posting about his girlfriend and his dog.

This failure of retribution means the matter “feels unresolved for me,” she admits, though she has since ceased checking his online presence, as “I realised that it was not doing great things for my mental health.” (The documentary producers were told in September that Maglio was in a military prison.)

The women remain dismayed too at the lack of engagement from Couchsurfing (who did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this article). Their official response to the documentary team stated that “Couchsurfing member safety is a top priority … we stand in solidarity with all the victims of these crimes,” and that “Couchsurfing employs a comprehensive range of tools tailored to protect our members.”

What safety measures, if any, that they put in place after the trial remains unknown. The site is still active, with users said to number 14 million (up from around 11 million a decade ago).

For Kate, the verdict has finally afforded her the chance to enjoy life “outside of this story, because for so long, it felt like all that I was”. Until recently, “I felt uncomfortable with the notion of thousands of strangers knowing my story … [but] it’s not about the victimhood anymore. For me, the power of my story really comes from knowing how insurmountable many of our obstacles were in this case, and how we overcame them together,” she smiles.

Knowing that Maglio will one day be released doesn’t stop her from living her life, Kate adds; following the trial, she has told him all she needs to. “Closure is something that I think happens crumb by crumb; year by year,” she mulls. “But I can say that I definitely have arrived at my own peace.”

Bad Host: Hunting the Couchsurfing Predator is available on Sky Documentaries and NOW from December 9 at 9pm