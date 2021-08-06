What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 6

BeInCrypto –

Bitcoin update

BTC reached a low of $37,332 on Aug 5. However, it immediately began moving upwards, creating a very long lower wick in the process, and reached a bullish close of $40,862.

It’s currently trading inside the range high of $40,550. The resistance area has been in place since May 19, with the exception of the deviation above it between July 30 – Aug 2.

