What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 9

Bitcoin update

Bitcoin (BTC) closed a third consecutive week in the green just below the $44,000 level. This is the highest close for BTC since initially falling below $46,000 on May 17. BTC managed to briefly cross $45,000 on Aug 8 but has fallen slightly to trade at $43,730.

Despite its daily closes above the range highs that were seen throughout May and June, BTC is facing some resistance from the 200-day moving average. If it can manage to successfully make some closes above the 200-day MA it could signal a test of the next resistance level near $50,000.

