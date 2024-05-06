Change at the top looms in high school softball rankings

Watch for movement when the softball state rankings are next released.

Friday, the day after the current rankings were released, No. 2 Farmington rode a four-run third-inning outburst to a 5-1 victory over No. 1 Rosemount. The Tigers (11-1) avenged an early-season loss to the Irish (10-2).

Forest Lake (9-3), which started the season No. 1 in Class 4A, dropped to No. 4 after a 5-4 loss to the No. 1 team in Class 3A, Cretin-Derham Hall (11-2). One day earlier, Forest Lake had crushed No. 5 White Bear Lake 16-0, its seventh time reaching double figures this season.

Randolph remains the pre-eminent team in Class 2A. The Rockets are 14-0, have won 11 games by shutout and have outscored opponents 123-6. But they are not pulling away. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial has been just as convincing, posting a 12-0 record with eight shutouts while giving up just six runs.

New Ulm Cathedral, No. 1 in Class 1A, ended a 13-game winning streak when it lost 7-3 Saturday to Windom.

State rankings

By the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. Rosemount; 2. Farmington; 3. Shakopee; 4. Forest Lake; 5. White Bear Lake; 6. Rogers; 7. New Prague; 8. Andover; 9. Brainerd; 10. St. Michael-Albertville. Others receiving votes: Stillwater, Maple Grove, Spring Lake Park, Champlin Park, Centennial, Chaska, Eden Prairie

CLASS 3A

1. Cretin-Derham Hall; 2. New Ulm; 3. Chisago Lakes; 4. Winona; 5. Mankato East; 6. Mankato West; 7. Stewartville; 8. Holy Angels; 9. St. Francis; 10. Rocori. Others receiving votes: Delano, St. Anthony, Becker, Northfield, Hibbing, Hill-Murray

CLASS 2A

1. Randolph; 2. (tie) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and St. Agnes; 4. Proctor; 5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Rockford; 8. Hawley; 9. St. Cloud Cathedral; 10. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta. Others receiving votes: Pipestone, Winona Cotter, Maranatha Christian, Kimball, Spectrum, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Dassel-Cokato, Windom.

CLASS 1A

1. New Ulm Cathedral; 2. Red Lake Falls; 3. Blooming Prairie; 4. United South Central; 5. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 6. (tie) Edgerton/Southwest MN Christian and Swanville; 8. (tie) Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and West Central Area; 10. East Polk North Stars (Fosston/Win-E-Mac). Others receiving votes: Braham, Silver Bay, Faribault Bethlehem Academy, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, BOLD, Browerville, Blackduck, South Ridge, Martin Co. West, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Moose Lake/Willow River.