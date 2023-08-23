Change of Scenery: Here are seven top Pensacola area transfers entering 2023 high school football season

The NCAA transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football.

While high school football isn’t nearly as chaotic, there are still several big names that transferred to different schools in the Pensacola area.

Booker T. Washington head coach Ryan Onkka joked that transferring in Florida resembles the “wild, wild west.” And while there are sometimes several reasons for a student-athlete to go from one program to another, it’s easy to say some of them could have an immediate impact on their new team.

PNJ Top Prospects: Who are the top Pensacola area prospects heading into the 2023 season?

PNJ Most Underrated: Overlooked Pensacola-area football players set to shine in 2023

Recent big transfers before this season include T.J. Haynes (who went from Pace to Milton), Zavier Hamilton (Andalusia [Ala.] to Navarre) and Has’Shawn Hackworth (Washington to Pine Forest).

Of note, going into this season, Hamilton changed schools again. Hamilton has gone from Navarre to Fort Walton Beach High School in Okaloosa County. The Vikings are coached by former Gulf Breeze skipper Bobby Clayton, who took over the program this season. Also, Koby Howard – one of the top wide receivers in the class of 2025 – went from Pensacola Catholic to Western High School in Davie, just north of Miami.

After changes to the Florida High School Athletic Association’s transfer policies several years ago, here are some of the most interesting transfers heading into the 2023 season:

2023 Top Transfers

Ryan McVay, DE/DT, Sr.

Pine Forest –> Escambia

Ryan McVay - Escambia High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

The 2022 PNJ Defensive Newcomer of the Year is on the move. Ryan McVay, who was Pine Forest’s third-leading tackler last season (62 total) along with six sacks, has joined Escambia for his senior season.

In fact, one of McVay’s sacks came against Escambia during Pine Forest’s district-clinching win at the Gators in 2022.

Escambia’s defense was already strong last season. This year, the Gators’ secondary – Trevion Killette, Tadarius Wright, Taiylor Bradsher and Ladarion Clardy – all return. Linebacker LeJon Williams, who committed to Army this summer, is also back.

McVay can only add to Escambia’s veteran defense. Head coach Mike Bennett said he was excited to see McVay make an immediate impact in the Gators’ Kickoff Classic on Thursday, in conjunction with strong defensive line play from Escambia.

2022 stats: 62 tackles (42 solo, 20 assisted), six sacks, one fumble recovery

Turner McLaughlin, LB/LS, Sr.

Gulf Breeze –> Pensacola Catholic

Milton quarterback Emory Williams (No. 9) gets tackled for a loss and a fumble by Gulf Breeze's Turner McLaughlin (No. 40) during a previous game against the Panthers in 2022.

Turner McLaughlin started to gain some attention at the national level, especially as a long snapper. After attending the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, McLaughlin earned a 4.5-star rating and was ranked the No. 31 long snapper in the class of 2024.

But it was on defense where McLaughlin really stood out as a middle linebacker for Gulf Breeze. After 102 tackles as a junior, plus five sacks, the PNJ All-Area First Teamer is now part of a strong linebacker core for the Crusaders.

McLaughlin joins Nigel Nelson (68 tackles in 2022) and La’don Johnson (16 tackles) in the linebackers room.

2022 stats: 102 tackles (61 solo, 41 assisted), five sacks, three forced fumbles

Ethan Diamond, QB, Sr.

Pace –> Milton

Milton quarterback Ethan Diamond (No. 5) looks for an open receiver while watching the Pensacola High School defense during Friday night's preseason game against the Tigers.

It’s still unclear if Ethan Diamond is going to be named the starting quarterback of the 2023 Milton Panthers. He’s in a battle with Tate Williams, younger brother of Milton grad and University of Miami freshman Emory Williams.

Even if Diamond doesn’t outright earn the starting job, his presence in a possible quarterback tandem could be extremely impactful for the Panthers. After Milton’s Kickoff Classic on Friday, head coach Kelly Gillis said he’d “love to be able to hand it to one guy.” But if rotating quarterbacks works, don’t try to fix it.

Diamond comes in from Pace, where he was behind quarterback Nick Simmons. In limited action, Diamond had 49 passing yards and a touchdown. He also had 28 rushing yards with a touchdown. Diamond only saw action in five games as a junior.

“A lot of people transfer and move here and there, and you don’t know why they do, but (Pace) coach (Kent) Smith was right. (Diamond’s) been a great kid. An outstanding leader,” Gillis said.

2022 stats: Two completions, 49 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, 2 total touchdowns

Ty’Qwan Stabler, RB/DB, Sr.

Escambia –> Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

Tyqwan Stabler (26) catches the ball during football practice at Escambia High School on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Similar to Hamilton, Ty’Qwan Stabler is on the move again after joining Escambia just a year ago. Stabler was Escambia’s second-leading rusher, but scored just one touchdown for the Gators. He also had 92 yards in the air.

Stabler spent his sophomore season at Pensacola Catholic, where he ran for 320 yards and six touchdowns. LPCA lost its leading rusher – Johnny Lewis Jr. (306 yards), who was the team’s quarterback – but does return Eishawn Dickens (299 yards).

Stabler could bring some skill and speed to LPCA’s run game.

2022 stats: 480 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, 92 receiving yards

Ryan Huff, QB, Jr.

Bowling Green (Ky.) –> Pensacola Catholic

Catholic's quarterback Ryan Huff (No. 3) rolls out of the pocket as the Pine Forest defense brings the pressure during the Crusaders' spring football game.

Ryan Huff made some heads turn during his first appearance at Pensacola Catholic during the Crusaders’ spring football game against Pine Forest.

Huff connected with former Pensacola Catholic wide receiver Koby Howard for a 21-yard TD reception before hitting Jayvion Showers for a 35-yard pass where Showers scored. Then Huff found Howard again for a 65-yard touchdown reception.

While Howard may be gone now, Huff still has an arsenal of options for receivers going into the regular season. Arkansas State commit Jayvion Showers and Georgia Tech commit Demontrae Gaston are both back for the Crusaders. C.J. Nettles, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, is also an option.

Huff called the move to Pensacola Catholic “life-changing” during the spring game.

2022 stats: N/A

Xavier Thompson, DB, Jr.

Pensacola Catholic –> Pine Forest

Xavier Thompson (11) breaks up the pass to Carmelo Campbell (2) in the end zone during the Tate vs Catholic varsity Kickoff Classic football game at Pensacola Catholic High School in Pensacola on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Xavier Thompson joins a new secondary core at Pine Forest under first-year head coach Tony Carter. With the talent across a few different players, Carter called it a “no-fly zone,” as long as communication improves, and the players take some coaching from defensive coordinator Kadetrix Marcus.

Thompson, who transferred from Pensacola Catholic, led a somewhat no-fly zone for the Crusaders, who totaled 18 interceptions last season. Thompson had four of those interceptions, tied for the team-lead with Ja’bril Rawls, who now plays at Florida State.

Expect Thompson to keep things rolling with the Eagles’ defense – alongside Ja’len and Ja’den Rawls, who also transferred in from Pine Forest, and C.J. Floyd.

2022 stats: 37 tackles (30 solo, 7 assisted), four interceptions, five passes defended

Roehn Maldonado, MLB, Sr.

Holy Cross High School (Conn.) –> Gulf Breeze

Football practice at Gulf Breeze High School on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Another out-of-state transfer, Roehn Maldonado was an all-state defenseman at Holy Cross High School in Connecticut. While he will be at Gulf Breeze for just one season, Dolphins’ head coach Jeff Gierke – also in his first year with the program – said Maldonado fills “a huge hole” that Gulf Breeze had.

Gierke noted that Maldonado has the “potential to be a Division I kid,” and could bring some life to the Dolphins’ defense.

2022 stats (at Holy Cross): 141 tackles, six sacks, 10 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, six blocks

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on Twitter (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Top Pensacola area transfers entering the 2023 high school football season