With change in his punting style, Adam Korsak looks to be consistent at Rutgers Pro Day

Adam Korsak is learning to adjust his punting style for the NFL, this ahead of April’s NFL draft. The standout Rutgers football punter is making progress in getting his technique ready for NFL teams.

Last season, his final at Rutgers, saw Korsak average 44 yards per punt with 43.6 net yards per punt. Regardless of position, he is arguably the best player ever in Scarlet Knights history.

In his final season at Rutgers, he won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter.

Saying that his goal “is to be as consistent as possible,” Korsak punted last week at the Rutgers football Pro Day. It was another opportunity for Korsak to build on his performance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February where he showcased his pro-style punting.

He was able to showcase the differences to the game including the not so-subtle changes to te form that made him one of the best punters in college football history.

“At the Reese’s, that was the first time I was in that pro formation stuff. Having the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday practices and then the game – it was a kind of a quick week,” Korsak told reporters last week following Pro Day. “But I learned so much doing that. Again, a tremendous opportunity …It’s such a different skill because the drop is so different. It’s a pro-style drop where you drop from your hip compared to the Australian drop where you’re dropping it much lower, kind of from around your knees.”

Last month, Korsak had three punts for 107 yards in the Senior Bowl. The most important stat for most NFL talent evaluators is that two of the punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

