Change of plans? Dolphins, in need of a QB, push to change Teddy Bridgewater's mind

At some point, an NFL team with the right powerful owner will get burned by a free agent changing his mind during the tampering period, and the NFL will enact another rule change for the start of free agency.

All that news you heard from Monday at noon Eastern time through Wednesday afternoon wasn’t official. Players could agree to a deal, then change their mind. It happened with Anthony Barr, who agreed to join the Jets and then decided to stay with the Vikings.

The Miami Dolphins understood that nothing is official until a contract is signed, so even though quarterback Teddy Bridgewater turned them down once, they tried again.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Dolphins were making another push at Bridgewater on Wednesday afternoon, even though he had reportedly agreed to come back to the Saints. The Saints were confident they’d retain Bridgewater, per Russini, but Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that Bridgewater was at the Dolphins’ facility on Wednesday afternoon. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Bridgewater was set to meet with the Dolphins on Wednesday night.

The Dolphins, in need of a quarterback, weren’t going to give up easy.

The Dolphins in search of a quarterback

For all the talk of the Dolphins potentially tanking in 2019, with hopes of drafting Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa in 2020, they needed someone to play quarterback this season.

Ryan Tannehill hadn’t been cut, but reports said the team was ready to move on. Bridgewater is from Miami, but reports about him coming back to the Saints seemed to end that possibility. There was a report that the Dolphins were never really interested in Bridgewater, once he agreed to come back to the Saints, but that was hard to believe.

When the Chargers signed Tyrod Taylor, the quarterback market had practically dried up for Miami. At least, until the Dolphins decided to re-recruit Bridgewater.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (L) reportedly agreed to come back to the Saints, but the Dolphins didn't give up. (AP)

Teddy Bridgewater’s options were limited

In most other years, Bridgewater would have had no problem picking between starting opportunities. He’s a former first-round pick with starting experience. He had a terrible knee injury, but looked good last preseason with the Jets, who traded him to the Saints. He’s still just 26 years old.

But once the Jaguars signed Nick Foles, it pretty much left the Dolphins as the only team searching for a starting quarterback. And the Dolphins seem to be a bit of a mess.

Still, it’s hard to pass up more money (which the Dolphins reportedly offered) and a chance to start to return to New Orleans and back up Drew Brees. Stay tuned.

