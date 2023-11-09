How to change margins in Google Docs: A guide for computer, iPad, iPhone, Android users.

When you're writing in a Google Doc, there are many things you can change to fit your preferences. From page orientation and margins to font style and size, users can customize their document however they wish.

But sometimes, knowing how to make these changes is not always easy. Margins are an essential way to keep the body of your document clean and concise. Default margins are 1-inch but can be adjusted.

If you are looking to change the margins in a Google Doc, read on.

How to change margins in Google Docs

If you're using a computer, there are two ways to change margins in Google Docs. No matter the option, start by opening a new or existing file.

For the first option, select "File" in the top left corner. Choose "Page Setup" from the dropdown menu. This will prompt a popup that lets you adjust the document's margins, orientation, color and size.

From there, you can put the preferred measurements in the corresponding boxes for the top, bottom, left and right margins of the page. Once you have finished, select "OK" and the margins will be changed.

The second option to adjust margins uses the ruler. If the ruler is not already visible on your Google Doc, select "View" and choose "Show ruler."

Move the arrows on the top ruler to the preferred measurements for the left and right margins of the page. Follow the same steps to adjust the top and bottom margins using the ruler to the left.

If you're using an Apple device, open the Google Docs app and choose your file. Select the three dots in the top right and then go to "Page Setup." For this option, you can only select "Default" (1-inch), "Wide" (2-inch left and right, 1-inch top and bottom), "Narrow" (0.5-inch) or "Custom" (1.5-inch) margins.

Android users do not have the option to change margins from their devices. If you need to change margins in Google Docs, it must be done on another device.

