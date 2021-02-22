Change up: Indians moving on after expected Lindor trade

  • Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona wears a face covering as he drives around on a golf cart during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    1/5

    Indians Baseball

    Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona wears a face covering as he drives around on a golf cart during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • With mothballed and retired passenger planes in the background at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, pitchers for the Cleveland Indians warm up during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    2/5

    Indians Baseball

    With mothballed and retired passenger planes in the background at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, pitchers for the Cleveland Indians warm up during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • The entrances to the Cleveland Indians spring training facility are closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak prior to the first day of full squad spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    3/5

    Indians Baseball

    The entrances to the Cleveland Indians spring training facility are closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak prior to the first day of full squad spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland, in this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo. For the Indians, the changes go beyond just dropping their debated name. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
    4/5

    Indians Moving On Baseball

    FILE - Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland, in this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo. For the Indians, the changes go beyond just dropping their debated name. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
  • FILE - Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his two-run double during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the team's American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees in Cleveland, in this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo. For the Indians, the changes go beyond just dropping their debated name. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
    5/5

    Indians Moving On Baseball

    FILE - Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his two-run double during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the team's American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees in Cleveland, in this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo. For the Indians, the changes go beyond just dropping their debated name. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona wears a face covering as he drives around on a golf cart during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
With mothballed and retired passenger planes in the background at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, pitchers for the Cleveland Indians warm up during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The entrances to the Cleveland Indians spring training facility are closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak prior to the first day of full squad spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
FILE - Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland, in this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo. For the Indians, the changes go beyond just dropping their debated name. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
FILE - Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his two-run double during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the team's American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees in Cleveland, in this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo. For the Indians, the changes go beyond just dropping their debated name. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM WITHERS
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the Indians, the changes go beyond just dropping their debated name.

As a new season dawns, the four-time All-Star shortstop and face of the franchise is long gone, traded to the New York Mets this winter along with one of Cleveland's most popular players and established pitchers. There are holes to fill at short, first and in the outfield.

Manager Terry Francona, who zips around Cleveland on a scooter, is driving a golf cart after surgery. Fans can't escape the Midwest cold and watch the Indians field grounders or take batting practice in the warm Arizona sunshine.

Things look a lot different.

But despite their altered state, and gloomy projections about their win total 2021, the Indians are confident they can contend.

Maybe even do more than that.

“I know we’re going to make a lot of noise,” warned slugger Franmil Reyes. "Watch out!”

Bounced by the New York Yankees in the wild-card round to end the shortened 2020 season, the Indians held their first full-squad workout in Goodyear, Arizona, on Monday in a training camp that looks very different from ones in the past because of COVID-19 protocols.

But protective masks, social distancing and player pods are only part of the transformation.

The Indians finally did what seemed inevitable for years in January by dealing Francisco Lindor, one of baseball's best all-around stars, to the Mets with right-hander Carlos Carrasco for young infielders Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez and other prospects.

Cleveland's seismic trade came less than a month after the club announced it's dropping the name it has used since 1915 at some point in the future. But for at least another season, they'll still be known as the Indians, who have been consistent winners for a decade.

Cy Young winner Shane Bieber isn't expecting that to change.

“Very confident,” Bieber said when asked about the club's ability to stay competitive. "We had a young team last year and we’ve got a young team this year again. We were kind of learning on the fly last year. That's the beauty of baseball, Major League Baseball specifically, turning over rosters year after year.

“You got to learn each other and learn on the fly, but I guess if anything, it’s fortunate we’ve got quite a bit longer season this year, a little bit more time to work towards our ultimate goal.”

That would be winning a World Series for the first time since 1948.

This year, perhaps more than ever, the Indians, who also chose not to re-sign first baseman Carlos Santana or closer Brad Hand, will rely on a solid starting staff led by the 25-year-old Bieber. In just three major league seasons, the right-hander has become one of the AL's most dominant, front-of-the-rotation starters.

Bieber pulled off pitching's Triple Crown in 2020, leading the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts. It's not a stretch to think he can't get better, which is scary for opposing hitters and equally worrisome for the Indians, who will have to pay him market value at some point.

The team has contractual control of Bieber until 2025 — he'll be arbitration eligible the next three years — and the right-hander said Monday that he'd welcome a chance to talk to the team about a long-term contract extension.

“It's absolutely something I’d be open to,” he said. "But in terms of conversations, nothing has really come about. Everybody is kind of on the same page, you know, one step at a time. We have a very new group coming in this year, and there’s a lot of turnover from last year, so it’s a different look and everybody just kind of wants to get the ball rolling, get on the same page.

"In terms of conversations, it really hasn’t happened yet, so that’s something I’d love to dive into and hopefully that will be reciprocated as well.”

After dealing Lindor and Carrasco, the cost-conscious Indians invested some of the saved money back into the roster by signing free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario (1 year, $8 million) and re-signing second baseman César Hernández (1 year, $5 million), two players who can help them stay in step with the Twins and White Sox in the AL Central.

Reyes, who may get a chance to play some first as well as DH, is active on social media. He's aware of what's being said about the Indians this season —and it's not all flattering.

Expectations are low, and that's to be expected with the changes.

Reyes, though, feels the Indians are being short-changed.

“It’s not like I’m offended, but I know my team and I know my teammates,” he said. “I know we can make a lot of noise. I know we don’t have Frankie anymore and we don’t have Carlos, but we have a lot of good players. And with Rosario there — both Rosarios — and then the guys that we got, I know they’re very good players, too, because I’ve seen them before.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

xxxxxxxx.

Recommended Stories

  • Buddy Hield with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls

    Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 02/20/2021

  • Alex Smith calls Colin Kaepernick's NFL absence 'tragic': 'Country wasn't ready for it'

    "To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini ban

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Carmelo Anthony explains the real reason he returned to Trail Blazers in free agency

    There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • How Naomi Osaka became the most formidable force in women's tennis

    When Jennifer Brady walks out to face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Melbourne final, she will be taking on the human equivalent of a Formula One car, according to Osaka’s physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura. Of course, any trainer will naturally talk up his or her client – that’s just part of the job. But in Osaka’s case, the last fortnight has done much to support Nakamura’s claim. Always nifty around the court, she has added a new level of dynamism to her game this year – especially when returning serve. Starting from a wrestler’s crouch, Osaka has been moving into her first step with such power and balance that even Serena Williams – the best server the game has seen – was broken four times in nine attempts during Thursday’s semi-final. “Naomi is an unbelievable athlete,” Nakamura told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview. “She is explosive, agile, and that’s why I compare her to a Formula One car. People say that her 120mph serve and her forehand are her weapons, but I think her speed can be a weapon too. “I worked with Maria Sharapova for eight years,” Nakamura added. “Maria built her legacy on the court. But with Naomi, it’s just another level. As an athlete but also as an activist, she has a different voice and she has a different vibe. “After Sharapova, I thought I had enough of travelling around the world and being with athletes one-on-one,” said Nakamura, who joined Osaka’s camp in July. “I had dedicated my life to the tour, and I didn’t see how anyone could go above and beyond Sharapova. But when I started working with Naomi, I thought ‘This is a different experience.’” Naomi Osaka exclusive column: ‘Why I use my voice in the fight for what is right’ If she can overcome Brady – the 22nd seed from the USA – on Rod Laver Arena tomorrow, Osaka will move to four majors, one behind Sharapova on the chart. But these are very different stories. Sharapova’s titles were spread over nine different seasons, and the pursuit of them ate up almost the entirety of her career. Whereas Osaka feels like she is only just beginning. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams – a statistic that she could improve to four out of five tomorrow. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. As a Japanese citizen who has lived in the USA for most of his life, Nakamura understands the tension between Osaka’s different ancestral heritages. He also uses his two languages to “draw on different parts of Naomi. When I am trying to fire her up, I sometimes speak English and sometimes Japanese. I am still playing with it. “I think that cultural diversity is a gift,” Nakamura added. “Japanese culture is very strong on discipline. Physically, we tend to be on the small side. But Naomi has that blend, just like Tiger Woods, who once claimed he was ‘Cablinasian’. Her father is from Haiti and her mother is Japanese. “It’s interesting to compare her with Maria, who had that Russian mindset that ‘I will do whatever it takes.’ Naomi is more introverted, but someone with a lot of inner strength. Her capacity to train, the intensity she can handle, goes above and beyond anything I had expected.”

  • Victims remembered as Frankfurt beats Bayern in Bundesliga

    After scoring the winning goal to help Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday, Amin Younes’ first thought was for the victims of a racist attack. The 27-year-old Younes ran straight to the sideline, where he held up a commemorative shirt bearing the name and portrait of Fatih Saraçoğlu, one of nine people with immigrant backgrounds killed in a rampage by a gunman in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Frankfurt’s players had warmed up for the league game wearing the commemorative tops with “say their names” across the front, and individual victims’ names and faces on the back.

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]

  • Projecting the NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James maintains top perch

    LeBron James leads the superstar names who get the nod for Seerat Sohi's All-Star Game starter picks.

  • Steelers clear cap space by restructuring Cam Heyward’s deal

    The Steelers are one of many teams with work to do in order to get under the 2021 salary cap and they’ve gotten some of the work done by restructuring the contract of a defensive star. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has converted a large portion of his $10.5 million salary [more]

  • Ex-Dallas Cowboys DL hilariously explains why he 'hated' playing for America's Team'

    It may be the offseason, but it's always a good time to laugh at the Cowboys for being whack. By Adam Hermann

  • J.J. Watt: You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team

    It’s been nine days — and counting — since the Texans acquiesced to J.J. Watt‘s request to be released. Reports have trickled out since then of this team’s interest or that team’s interest. The Titans even admitted their interest in the defensive end. The Packers, Browns, Bills and Steelers are others who reportedly are possibilities [more]

  • Report: Panthers re-sign 2 wide receivers to one-year deals

    Two of their backups have been re-signed on a pair of one-year deals.

  • Cowboys legend Deion Sanders dominates in 1st game at Jackson State, after Aikman cameos pre-game

    Cowboys Hall of Famer Deion Sanders led Jackson State to a 53-0 win in his first game as a college head coach after coaching high school.

  • Osaka back to No. 2; Medvedev No. 3; Karatsev jumps 72 spots

    Naomi Osaka's Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings Monday, while men's finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list. Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the Top 20. Aslan Karatsev's historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed him to vault 72 places from 114th to 42nd.

  • Patriots players defend Cam Newton after QB was heckled at 7-on-7 camp

    Cam Newton is still a member of the Patriots until March 17, and it appears his teammates have his back after a heckling incident over the weekend.

  • David Pastrnak's interview about 'Barbie Girl' after Bruins-Flyers is amazing

    After notching a hat trick in the Bruins' rout of the Flyers at Lake Tahoe, David Pastrnak just wanted to dance to "Barbie Girl."