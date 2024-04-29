Change in new D1Baseball, Baseball America top five rankings

There’s been a change in the top five rankings in both D1Baseball’s Top 25 poll and Baseball America’s Top 25 rankings, released Monday, April 29.

While Texas A&M (38-6 overall) stayed at No. 1 and Arkansas (37-7) remained at No. 2 for the third consecutive week in both polls, Clemson (34-9) moved up one spot to No. 4 in the new D1Baseball poll.

East Carolina (35-8) joined the Razorbacks in D1Baseball’s new top five, as did Florida State (34-9) in Baseball America’s new rankings.

Tennessee remained at No. 3 in both rankings after a 4-0 week. In all, four of the top 10 teams in this week’s D1Baseball and Baseball America rankings were from the SEC — including No. 8/9 Kentucky.

The SEC had the most teams ranked of any conference with nine. Outside of the top 10, South Carolina (29-14) rose nine spots to No. 15 in D1Baseball’s poll after winning two of three from Kentucky over the weekend.

Mississippi State (29-15) jumped into the Top 25 in both rankings after earning a hard-fought series win at Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs climbed to No. 16 in D1Baseball’s poll. Vanderbilt (31-13) fell six spots in the same poll to land at No. 17.

No. 19 Georgia (31-12) and No. 23 Alabama (28-16) rounded out the contingent of SEC teams that placed in D1Baseball’s new Top 25.

Arkansas returns to the diamond when the Razorbacks welcome Missouri State to Fayetteville for two midweek games beginning Tuesday. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire