Change could be coming on 49ers offensive line

The 49ers’ offensive line is going to look at least a little bit different when they host the Rams at Levi’s Stadium on Monday night.

They’ll have a new left tackle while Trent Williams is sidelined by a high ankle sprain, but they may also get a new look on the interior as well with Daniel Brunskill set to return to practice in the lead up to Week 4. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday told reporters in a conference call that Colton McKivitz would be the likely fill in at LT, with Brunskill potentially landing a starting job on the interior.

“No, I’d expect McKivitz to go,” Shanahan said. “That’s probably what would have happened last week in the beginning if he didn’t get dinged up in practice and missed all those reps, but most likely it’ll be that. And hopefully we can get Dan back to possibly help us out inside.”

Jaylon Moore, a second-year fifth-round pick from Western Michigan, got the first crack at left tackle after Williams went down, but he struggled mightily and got pulled for McKivitz who was dealing with an injury and didn’t get a full week of practice in. He fared better than Moore on Sunday night, and he was the fill in for Williams last year in Week 18 against the Rams.

The Brunskill insertion into the offensive line is less easy to decipher. He was the starting right guard last year and did a fine job there. It wouldn’t be out of the question that he’d replace rookie Spencer Burford after his struggles against the Broncos.

Center is another position the 49ers may want to upgrade at though. Jake Brendel has started there with mixed success over the first three weeks. Brunskill was in a competition for the starting center job with Brendel before a hamstring injury in the first preseason game derailed the rest of his exhibition slate and forced him to miss the first three regular season games.

Given how important offensive line play is and how hot and cold the offensive front has been, it’s not a huge surprise the 49ers are looking for a chance to upgrade, especially with Williams on the sideline. A more experienced veteran like Brunskill could become invaluable on a young front. It’s only a matter of where the team feels they most need an upgrade.

This will be worth keeping a close eye on all week, and we could see a change as early as Monday night’s showdown against the Rams.

