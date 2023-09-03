'A change is coming': Middletown football sees opportunity in Greater Miami Conference

Middletown senior linebacker Gabe Terrell could tell in the preseason that this could be a special year for the team. After going 3-8 last year and a 5-22 record in the last three years, the offseason has paid off for the Middies, who won their first two games for the first time since 2012.

"We were all like a big family. Nobody put anybody down. It was all about building each other up, trying to make each other better," Terrell said.

The wins over Loveland and Colerain have been made possible by myriad factors, but one weekly tradition that sticks out to Terrell is "Tough Man Tuesday."

While other teams may forego pads throughout the week to save physical and mental energy for Friday night, the Middies suit up to simulate various scenarios that may come up throughout the course of a game. Head coach Don Simpson said everyone looks forward to the high-energy practice that brings teammates closer together.

Including this young season, Simpson has a 10-40 record in six-plus seasons at Middletown. He believes the chemistry this team has built, as well as the pieces they have in place, are part of the one big reason high school football fans in Greater Cincinnati should take the Middies seriously.

"A change is coming. If you saw us in the past and you evaluated us in the past, come watch us now," Simpson said.

Middletown quarterback Jeremiah Landers is playing his first season of varsity football as a junior at Middletown.

Part of that change is quarterback Jeremiah Landers, a transfer from Northmont. He played basketball in his lone season at Northmont and as a sophomore at Middletown. In his first high school football season, Landers is getting better each day.

"He hasn't played his best football yet. He's still getting his feet wet. He's trying to get the game under him and catch up to the speed of the game," Simpson said.

Landers has been a reliable dual-threat quarterback with 422 passing yards and 179 rushing yards. His greatest impact so far is that, either with his arm or his legs, he has accounted for eight of the team's nine total touchdowns. His allies on offense include running back Eric Schroeder, who is halfway to his 2022 rushing total, and receiver Chandler Shields, who has already matched his two touchdowns from a year ago.

"Eric, I love him as a running back. I couldn't ask for anybody else. Chandler, he's always an open target," Landers said.

Chandler Shields (14) of Middletown makes a reception inside the red zone for the Midddies at Sycamore Stadium, Sept. 1, 2023.

The coaching staff has set goals for the offense, defense and special teams. If the various units meet or exceed thresholds for points, total yardage and third-down efficiency, they are awarded stickers to place on their helmets. One statistic that hasn't been tracked as a goal but has been crucial to the Middies' 2-1 record is second-half shutouts. In both of its wins so far, Middletown has trailed at the half but has outscored its opponents 37-0 after re-emerging from the locker room.

Last year, the Middies lost three games by seven points or less. Simpson said they learned from those experiences and figured out what they had to do to eliminate close losses. The Middies worked tirelessly in the offseason to ensure they wouldn't endure the same heartbreak.

Eric Schroeder (3) looks to pick up first down yards for Middletown at Sycamore Stadium, Sept. 1, 2023.

"We don't want to lose like we did last year. The games that are too close like that, even if offense puts points on the board, if defense doesn't allow points, we don't lose games," Terrell said.

Led by Terrell, the defense has veteran leadership at every level. Jonathan Harris and Quentin Russell are the big men in the trenches. Cammari Smith has returned from injury to make an impact as a linebacker. Trey Tillis and Virgil Coleman have made improvements to lead the secondary.

"There's no 'I' on that defense. They're all rallying to the ball, playing for each other. They understand how important it is that they execute," Simpson said.

The Middies of Middletown take the field at Sycamore Stadium, Sept. 1, 2023.

All of these components are coming together to make Middletown a contender in the Greater Miami Conference in a wacky year for the league as a whole. The Middies were one of only two teams to win in week one. Four teams are averaging 14.5 points or less. Fairfield and Lakota West started 0-2 for the first time since 2017.

Simpson isn't worried about what the other nine teams are bringing to the table, just what his team is doing each week. He sends them a message on Sundays reminding them that the clock has reset to zero and that their ultimate goal is to go 1-0 on Friday.

"The GMC's up for grabs this year. I really believe that. I think that we've got a really great chance this year to make some big things happen," Terrell said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Middletown football making waves in Greater Miami Conference