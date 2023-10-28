Change is afoot at Wisconsin as former Buckeye Luke Fickell puts stamp on program

When Ohio State plays Wisconsin on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium, the No. 3 Buckeyes will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline.

The team they’ll be playing, though, will likely look quite different than the Badgers they’re used to seeing.

Since Barry Alvarez took over as coach in 1990 and brought back to life a dormant program, Wisconsin has had as distinct an identity as any in college football. On offense, the Badgers relied on an elite running back behind a big line and were content having a quarterback that could charitably be described as a game manager.

Luke Fickell's Wisconsin Badgers are 5-2 and atop the Big Ten’s West division.

On defense, the Badgers might not have been loaded with four- and five-star athletes, but they played smart and as a unit.

But that formula grew stale late in Paul Chryst’s tenure. A year ago, Ohio State drilled Wisconsin 52-21 in Columbus. The next week, after a dispiriting 34-10 loss at home to Illinois, Chryst was fired.

The day after the regular season ended, Wisconsin hired Columbus native and former Buckeye player and coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati. Fickell hired Phil Longo from North Carolina State as offensive coordinator. Longo is a disciple of the late Mike Leach and his “Air Raid” system.

It’s hard to imagine a sharper break from the past, and was much different than the approach Ryan Day took when he succeeded Urban Meyer after the 2018 season.

Day hired Jeff Hafley after defensive coordinator Greg Schiano left, but otherwise didn’t do more than tinker immediately after taking the job. After all, Ohio State was coming off a 13-1 season. The program wasn’t broken.

“Just two very, very different situations, and there's pluses and minuses to both,” Day said. “I think when you go into a situation, you try to identify what things you want to continue and things that you want to start fresh with. Both have their advantages. Both have their challenges. But he's obviously done a great job everywhere he’s been.”

Fickell, who led Cincinnati to a spot in the College Football Playoff two years ago, was a respected coach at Ohio State. After serving as interim coach in 2011 when Jim Tressel was forced to resign, Fickell stayed under Meyer as defensive coordinator.

Meyer hired Chris Ash to reconfigure the defense in 2014. Fickell accepted the change. He was lauded for fostering the chemistry among players and coaches during the national championship season.

“He did a tremendous job,” said defensive line coach Larry Johnson, the only assistant coach remaining from that season. “He's a trouper. He’s a Buckeye.”

Now Fickell is a Badger, and he’s managing a program in transition, even as Wisconsin is 5-2 and atop the Big Ten’s West division. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, a transfer from Southern Methodist, broke a hand two weeks ago. Replacement Braeden Locke led the Badgers to a 25-21 comeback win over Illinois last week.

Wisconsin hasn’t made a clean break from the past, even if the Badgers are throwing almost as much as they’re running. They still have a star running back in Braelon Allen and a defense that ranks 20th nationally in points allowed (18.3).

“Coach Fickell has them playing really well,” Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord said. “Obviously, he has a great track record. Regardless of where he's been, there's been a good defense there. They're super well-coached, they have a good scheme, and they play hard.”

