Chaney has 3 touchdowns in Valdosta State win

Sep. 24—VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State Blazers maintained their undefeated record Saturday night with a 28-3 victory over the visiting North Greenville Crusaders. It was the first game of the Gulf South slate for the Blazers.

The win was by a comfortable margin, with VSU's defense the reason why. North Greenville stymied the Blazers' run game, holding them to a mere 44 yards on 27 attempts.

Though Sammy Edwards completed 18 of his 28 passing attempts for 293 yards, that part never felt like it was fully clicking, either. VSU scored half its points in the first quarter and eked out a touchdown each in the second and third.

Colin Karhu kicked a 50-yard field goal with 11:55 left in the second quarter. While those were the only points of the evening for the Crusaders, it was not the closest they came to the end zone.

Just before halftime, Bryon Broussard made a leaping grab to pick off North Greenville quarterback Dylan Ramirez at the VSU 3. At the end of the third period, the Blazers swarmed Ramirez as he attempted muscle through from fourth-and-goal at the 1.

The Crusaders had two more close calls in the fourth. La'Ken Nettles forced a North Greenville fumble and recovered it himself at the 10. A turnover on downs ended the visitors' final drive at the 16.

VSU received the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards in 10 plays for their first touchdown at 9:48. Edwards picked up chunks of yards on receptions by Xavier Williams, Council Allen and Ted Hurst. Isaiah Flowers ran it down to the 4, where Bud Chaney became the battering ram, bursting up the middle from the 1.

Estin Thiele kicked the first of his four extra points for a 7-0 lead.

Chaney scored thrice on the night, all on short yardage situations. Touchdown No. 2 came with 34 seconds to go in the opening frame, ending a seven-play, 80-yard drive, with a 3-yard scoring run.

Williams had two catches, one of a 48-yarder which took VSU from its own 27 to the North Greenville 25. Two Chaney runs gained 15 from there, with Edwards setting up the touchdown with a seven-yard pass to Noah Gillan.

DeAunte Hunter sacked Ramirez at the start of the Crusaders' scoring drive, but he shook that off with a 35-yard throw to Quenti Sanders at midfield. Corey Watkins advanced the ball to the Blazers' 35, but VSU stiffened there and Karhu had just enough leg to land a 50-yard field goal.

After an exchange of punts, the Blazers were on the move again for their last touchdown of the half.

Allen gained 25 yards on a catch to the 45, where he was briefly shaken up on a hit, but returned for another catch in the same drive.

Edwards had a big third down toss to BK Smith to move the sticks at the 14. Allen took the Blazers to the 1. Two plays from 1 only saw VSU go backwards two yards, but Edwards found Gillan on third down and the tight end made a juggling catch in the end zone at 3:18, extending the lead to 21-3.

Broussard ended the Crusaders' attempt to fly down the field before the half, his interception at the 3 coming with 26 seconds left.

Valdosta State's first possession of the third quarter resulted in the final points of the game.

Edwards picked up two third downs on the drive, one for 12 yards to Rodney Bullard to reach the 47. The other came after two false starts, Edwards finding Hurst for 49 yards, with Hurst brought down at the 5.

Chaney went in from the 5 at 8:20.

North Greenville took up nearly the remainder of the quarter for its longest drive, biting off bits and pieces to get into the red zone. A Watkins run set up first and goal at the 7.

The Crusaders were knocked back five yards on a false start, but Ramirez passed to Ahmari Coats on second down to reach the 1 on third down.

North Greenville called timeout to think about their fourth down decision. Back on the field, Ramirez attempted to sneak but was met by half the Blazers, turning the ball over on downs.

VSU could not dig out of their position, but were helped by Noah Botsford's punt, which pushed North Greenville back to the 45.

The Crusaders were on the move again when Nettles knocked the ball out of Coats' arms at the 10.

Hurst's two catches led the Blazers for 72 yards, one yard ahead of Williams at 71. Flowers led VSU rushers at 33 yards. Hunter had the lone VSU sack on defense.

For North Greenville, Ramirez completed 22 of 37 passes for 221 yards. The Crusaders added 112 on the ground.

Next up for the 4-0 Blazer is a trip to Chowan (N.C.) Sept. 30 for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the 0-4 Hawks. Chowan lost 31-3 to Benedict Saturday.