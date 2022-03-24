Cornerback Chandon Sullivan faced the Vikings six times over the last three seasons as a member of the Packers, but he could find himself on the other side of NFC North bad blood this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sullivan is traveling to Minnesota to meet with the Vikings.

Sullivan spent the last three years with the Packers and appeared in every game the team played over that time. He started 20 times over the last two seasons and finished his run in Green Bay with 102 tackles, five interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a forced fumble.

If Sullivan does land a job with the Vikings, he’ll see some familiar faces. Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine was the Packers’ defensive coordinator for Sullivan’s first two seasons with the team and former Packer Za'Darius Smith signed with the Vikings this week.

Chandon Sullivan set to visit Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk