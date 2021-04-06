Chandon Sullivan, Marquez Valdes-Scantling earn big performance-based bonuses in 2020

Several members of the Green Bay Packers will eventually receive a nice payday for their work during the 2020 season.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick all earned significant performance-based bonuses.

The NFL distributed $8.5 million in performance bonuses per team for last season. The payouts are based on compensation level and number of snaps played.

Sullivan, who played in all 16 games and was on the field for over 77 percent of the defense’s snaps, earned a team-high bonus of just over $500,000. Valdes-Scantling and Patrick both earned over $400,000.

Overall, 12 different players for the Packers will receive $250,000 or more, and 17 others will bring in between $100,000 and $250,000.

Anthony Rush, a defensive lineman who played one defensive snap for the Packers last season, earned a team-low $547.

Most of the highest earners were young or undrafted players playing on cheap contracts. The NFL uses performance-based pay to help compensate players who play a lot of snaps on less lucrative deals.

The system began in 2002 and has been continued in subsequent Collective Bargaining Agreements.

Sullivan ($500,291), Valdes-Scantling ($436,719), Patrick ($421,267), Robert Tonyan ($397,222), Elgton Jenkins ($380,900), Will Redmond ($334,106), Krys Barnes ($295,440), Tyler Lancaster ($286,625), Ty Summers ($284,103) and Allen Lazard ($278,519) were the Packers’ top 10 earners.

The full list of performance-based payouts for 2020 can be found here.