Chandon Sullivan hates when people judge him for going undrafted

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan hates when people use “the undrafted card” when critiquing him as a player.

Even after building himself into the best slot corner for the Green Bay Packers, he still can’t escape the disappointment of watching 256 other names get called off the board, while his remained, at the 2018 NFL draft.

“I Hate When People Try To Use The Undrafted Card. I Can Play In This League. Been Proved That,” Sullivan posted on social media.

The sad part is Sullivan even having to vocalize it.

He shouldn’t have to considering all of the scouts and teams he proved wrong in transitioning to one of the better players in the league at his position.

In the 2021 season, he ranked 10th out of all slot cornerbacks in the league in yards per coverage snap, according to Pro Football Focus.

There’s a reason why the Packers were hoping they could convince him to re-sign to a new deal, before the Vikings swooped into the conversation and blew up those plans.

An argument could be made that the path Sullivan has taken makes him even more impressive. He had to find his own way onto a football team, and he was able to use that opportunity to create a sustainable career.

Not everybody is built to overcome that sort of adversity—being told no and still refusing to give up on their dreams. The fact that he’s undrafted should be treated as merely a footnote in history at this point.

