Chandler Wooten discusses how Auburn responds from targeting calls this season

The Auburn defense has been battling targetting calls all season.

From Zakoby McClain’s questionable targeting call in the Penn State game to Smoke Monday getting flagged, to this past weekend when T.D. Moultry sacked the quarterback only for it to be reviewed and called for targeting and will now miss time this Saturday.

Auburn linebacker and team captain Chandler Wooten was asked about what it’s like to talk to a player like Moultry after he makes a big play and then gets called for targeting. Here’s what Wooten said on his weekly appearance on the Locked On Auburn podcast.

“I think it’s extremely tough, especially when you had a play earlier in the game where if anything was targeting, that was targeting in my opinion,” Wooten said. “But it’s just tough. There’s really no way around it and now we are missing him for the first half and so it’s unfortunate. But that’s football and that’s why you prepare everyone, every single week. Guys like T.J. (Finley), guys like whoever is going to play behind T.D. are ready to go at all times. So as a team, we have full confidence in everyone that’s going to step on the field on Saturday, and now it’s just about going out this week and just executing.”

Wooten and the Tigers travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

