Chandler Valley Christian dominates Tempe in 3A high school football opener

The beginning of the 2023 season marked a new chapter in Tempe High School’s (0-1) football program with a move to the 3A Conference, but at the end of the night the results were similar to that of last season as visiting Chandler Valley Christian (1-0) came into Tempe and soundly defeated the hosts, 44-2, on Friday night in Week Zero action.

Standout performers

A large source of Valley Christian’s damage came from senior quarterback Gunnar Link. He helped open the scoring with with 7:28 left in the first quarter when he connected with junior receiver Calvin Gage on a 35-yard touchdown pass. Link notched his second touchdown pass of the night when Link threw to sophomore Asher Hanzal on a 10-yard pass. Link added his third and fourth touchdown passes in the second half on passes to Ethan Gomez and Cole Bastian.

Tempe’s lone score of the night came from it’s defense with 5:52 left in the first half when Link was sacked in the end zone for a safety.

The @vctrojans extend its lead again! QB Gunnar Link finds Asher Hanzal for the 10-yard TD strike. It’s now 24-2 (:50 left, 1st half) #azcsports pic.twitter.com/0sT3xtoBDY — Anthony P. (@The_Anthony_P) August 19, 2023

Highlight of the game

With 5:37 to play in the second half, Valley Christian recovered a fumble at the Tempe 37 yard line. This led to a successful field goal by senior kicker Wilson Kaehr. Link quickly followed that up with his second touchdown pass of the night and the visitors extended their lead again moments later when junior Luke Snyder intercepted a Tempe pass around midfield and returned it for a touchdown. In the span of 5:16, Tempe went from having a manageable 14-2 deficit to being down, 31-2, a lead they were unable to overcome.

Quote of the game

“Even though this was his first start this year, he had a big playoff game start last year and threw for five touchdowns and 300 yards in that game. So, it’s not like it wasn’t expected tonight with how hard he worked in the offseason. He’s been looking for this chance for the last three years and he’s prepared himself. So, we had a lot of confidence in him and what he was going to bring to this game tonight.” - Valley Christian Head Coach Jake Peterson on the play of senior quarterback Gunnar Link in the season opener

Up next

Tempe will go to Queen Creek San Tan Foothills for its first road game of the season next Saturday, while Valley Christian hosts Florence in its season opener next Saturday.

The @vctrojans open their 2023 season with a win as they easy handle @TempeFootball, 44-2 the final score #azcsports pic.twitter.com/5YnLyefjXy — Anthony P. (@The_Anthony_P) August 19, 2023

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler Valley Christian rolls over Tempe in 3A opener