Chandler Stephenson with a Shorthanded Goal vs. St. Louis Blues
Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.
Makhmud Muradov will look to push his overall winning streak to 15 against Gerald Meerschaert.
Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger win $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus after penalty to Noah Gragsons JR Motorsports team.
The Pittsburgh Penguins secured home ice advantage in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday while the Boston Bruins loss to the New York Rangers removes them contention for the top spot.
Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.
As Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf prepares to run the 100-meter dash, pro track athletes are eager to show the NFL what real speed looks like.
Two of the 49ers' recent first-round picks already are putting in work together.
The Cowboys continue their jersey rotations. Questions are raised over LVE and Jaylon Smith, schedules are released and rookies!
Keselowski finished third at Kansas and is sixth in the points standings.
Marcos Alonso's stoppage-time goal minutes after Raheem Sterling was denied a penalty helped lift Chelsea into third place in a win over Manchester City.
Matt Duffy continues to get the job done for the Cubs, this time giving them the lead with a pinch hit RBI single in Saturday's win over the Pirates.
Robert Saleh asked his former linebacker for some help evaluating Zach Wilson leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.
Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has raised plenty of eyebrows with his comments on USMNT star Weston McKennie.
Mike Holmgren won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Packers. He’s not impressed with the way the Packers are doing business as they try to win a Super Bowl with what’s left of Aaron Rodgers‘ career. “They didn’t handle it very well, I don’t think,” Holmgren said of the Packers on ESPN Radio [more]
Of all the potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers, Stephen A. Smith likes Ron Rivera's club the most.
After a two hour rain delay, the Yankees got their first walk-off win of the season, beating the Nationals 4-3 in 11 innings.
Zach Wilson has been busy working the phones in his first week-plus as the newest quarterback of the New York Jets. “Talking to him on the phone, I could tell he's like a general just by what he was saying,” said wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Jets' second-round selection. The 21-year-old Wilson understands the task at hand and fully embraces it.
Jon Jones is "without words" after watching Diego Sanchez hang upside down and absorbing strikes from his trainer, Joshua Fabia.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen finally got the better of the men from Mercedes at the third attempt in practice when clocking the fastest lap in Saturday's closing session for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Bucky Brooks believes Trey Lance could take the 49ers' offense to the next level.