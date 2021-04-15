Chandler Stephenson with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
Chandler Stephenson (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 04/14/2021
Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021
Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.
The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.
On Saturday, Hideki Matsuyama had a great round and his odds to win took a big drop.
The Mets-Marlins game went into a rain delay after just seven pitches on Sunday.
Chamberlain's record set in less than six seasons stood since 1965.
The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.
Jake Paul says Ben Askren won't be able to get away with any trickery in Saturday's boxing match.
Anti-Doping accreditations for the Tokyo Olympics have been cut due to COVID-19 but the core management team in charge of delivering a drug-free Games will remain intact, the head of the International Testing Agency (ITA) told Reuters. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will also be impacted by a 20% reduction in its International Observer (IO) team from the 2016 Rio Olympics. "The IOC understood very well you cannot joke around some of the key functions you need at the Games and luckily we were not that affected," ITA director general Ben Cohen said.
Dustin Poirier has offered a mea culpa regarding his recent Twitter spat with Conor McGregor.
Alex Verdugo helped the Red Sox extend their win streak to eight with an amazing game-winning diving catch for the final out.
Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.
The Jets aren't done scouting players in the lead-up to the 2021 NFL draft.
Jayson Tatum and Kendrick Perkins hashed things out after Perkins' criticism of the Celtics All-Star last week -- and it sounds like Tatum got the message loud and clear.
Molly Lillard, a former volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.
Carlson is back for a third season in Cleveland
An interesting trade scenario between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Instant reaction to the Browns signing DE Jadeveon Clowney
Life can change on a dime and that is certainly the case for Wes Miller who has spent most of his life in North
Also, Ezekiel Elliott finds himself at a crossroads, Drew Pearson talks about his journey, a small-school DB prospect, and retooling at OT.