Chandler Stephenson with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

Reuters

Anti-Doping accreditations for the Tokyo Olympics have been cut due to COVID-19 but the core management team in charge of delivering a drug-free Games will remain intact, the head of the International Testing Agency (ITA) told Reuters. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will also be impacted by a 20% reduction in its International Observer (IO) team from the 2016 Rio Olympics. "The IOC understood very well you cannot joke around some of the key functions you need at the Games and luckily we were not that affected," ITA director general Ben Cohen said.