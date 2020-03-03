Chandler Smith will run an eight-race schedule in the Truck Series this year for Kyle Busch Motorsports, the team announced Tuesday.

Smith, 17, will begin his schedule in the No. 51 Toyota with the first two races in the Triple Truck Challenge, at Richmond Raceway (April 18) and Dover International Speedway (May 1).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Smith’s remaining schedule is Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8) and then five of the seven playoff races: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Aug. 21), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 17), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 25), Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 3) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6).

Smith made four starts for KBM last year, finishing in the top 10 in each one and earning three top fives.

Chandler Smith set for eight Truck Series races with Kyle Busch Motorsports originally appeared on NBCSports.com