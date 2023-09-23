Chandler Phillips, Norman Xiong share one-stroke lead at Korn Ferry Event at Ohio State

Chandler Phillips shot a 2-under-par 69 to share the lead with Norman Xiong at 6-under after the third round of Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Ohio State on Saturday.

Xiong, who began the day two strokes behind leader Jacob Bridgeman, shot a 71.

One stroke back are Chris Petefish and Bridgeman, the leader for two rounds who shot a 74 on Saturday.

Sep 23, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Norman Xiong tees off on the first hole on the Scarlett Scarlet Course at the Ohio State Golf Course during the third round of the Korn Ferry golf tournament of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Phillips, who played at Texas A&M, has one Korn Ferry win this season to go along with one runner-up, three top-five and four top-10 finishes. He entered the tournament in 14th place on the points list.

Xiong, who played at Oregon, has one top-10 finish this season. He won one Korn Ferry event last year and entered the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 59th on the points list.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship is one of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, with the top 30 players in the standings at the end of the season earning PGA Tour membership.

Davis Chatfield had the low round of the day with a 67. He is in sixth place.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Chandler Phillips, Norman Xiong share lead at Korn Ferry Event at OSU